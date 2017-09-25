Demi Lovato Announces She Is Now A Mental Health Ambassador For Global Citizen

In a new post on Instagram, Demi Lovato announced on September 24 that she has a new role to take on. According to the singer, she is now an ambassador for mental health for Global Citizen.

Lovato explained that she is “proud to partner” with Global Citizen, which is described as a “social action platform,” as a mental health ambassador with a focus on some of the more vulnerable communities found around the world. With the organization placing a lot of emphasis on the idea of using social media as a tool to create change on a social level, Demi Lovato will be given the opportunity to “work on specific projects focused on breaking silence and stigma” which are often associated with the discussion of mental health, according to Refinery 29.

The singer explained that by joining forces with Global Citizen and having not only their support, but also their platform, as well as her own, Lovato feels that she will be able to go further with the work that she has already begun when it comes to the issues that she cares so deeply about. With much of her focus being on not only mental health, but also the overall well-being of people around the world, the singer is hoping to bring about change by working with the organization.

It’s an honor to be the new Mental Health Ambassador for @glblctzn ???????? Excited for the pilot program we have planned with @SavetheChildren in Iraq!‬ SWIPE LEFT ❤️ A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Sep 24, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

Demi Lovato also shared that the first step in this new partnership, has had them working together in an effort to identify who they could partner with in order to bring comfort and peace to children in Iraq who have been displaced. This has led to them bringing in the Save the Children’s HEART program later this year, which will be offering arts based education, psychological healing, as well as general healing services.

According to Demi Lovato, her hope in joining forces with Global Citizen and bringing in Save the Children’s HEART program to Iraq, is that it can help to bring comfort to those people who are most in need of that help. The singer made it clear that for her this has nothing to do with religion, race, or politics, and instead this is about protecting other people, and simply being human.

This is certainly not the first time that the singer has been open and honest about mental health. Since she first revealed that she had been diagnosed bipolar, Demi Lovato has been very open about the impact that self-harm can have on a person’s overall well-being and health. While she may have been worried about how people would perceive her when she first opened up about her own mental health struggles, since then her ability to be honest and share her problems has been a source of inspiration for many others who have opened up about their own problems, and in turn sought help.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]