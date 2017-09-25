Construction Officially Begins On New ‘Ratatouille’ Ride Coming The France In Epcot – When Will It Open?

It was back in June that permits were filed for a possible Ratatouille attraction to be built at Epcot, and in mid-July, the rumors were confirmed. During the D23 Expo, Disney confirmed that the new ride was going to be added to the France pavilion in World Showcase and that Walt Disney World would continue to grow. Well, it looks as if things are moving along quite nicely as construction is now officially underway.

Many have said that Epcot needs a lot of attention and it has now been confirmed that it is certainly going to get it. First of all, Universe of Energy closed down last month as it is going to be transformed into a Guardians of the Galaxy attraction, but there is still no opening date for that.

The hope of Disney is to have it open by the start of the 50th anniversary celebration which is coming in 2021. That is also when Disney is hoping to have the new Ratatouille attraction open as well, and that means Epcot is going to undergo a lot of changes in a short period of time.

According to WDWNT, things are officially underway at Epcot and the construction has now started on the Ratatouille ride.

The work on the Ratatouille ride officially started on Sept. 20, 2017, and it is expected to open before Oct. 1, 2021. Hopefully, Disney will give a more confirmed opening date soon.

Thus far, the construction is only taking place backstage which makes it totally out of sight for all guests. With the construction for the Skyliner going on very nearby, that is quite the busy area at Epcot right now and it is going to be a work in progress for years.

Much more is coming to the France pavilion as there will be new dining experiences and stores for shopping along with the ride. As a matter of fact, Epcot is undergoing a lot of changes which are expected to be finished within the next four years.

Epcot is undergoing a lot of changes with Guardians of the Galaxy, some dynamic landscape changes to Future World, and the new Ratatouille ride. Walt Disney World is quickly approaching their 50th anniversary and they have so many ongoing projects and new ones they will be starting which they want all completed by 2021. This new attraction in the France pavilion is only one of them, but it may be the one that fans are looking most forward to.

