‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2017 Spoilers: Episode 2 Dance Styles Revealed

We have a big week on Dancing with the Stars 2017 this week, as ABC is giving us two nights of performances and two nights of eliminations on DWTS 2017. Yes, the new couples on Dancing with the Stars Season 25 will be performing on both Monday and Tuesday night and eliminations on both nights also. So, what are the DWTS 2017 couples take on for Monday night? Find out below in our Dancing with the Stars 2017 spoilers.

Last week on Dancing with the Stars Season 25, the couples hit the dance floor for the very first time. We had some mixed reaction from the judges, but that is typical for Week 1. Now we head into a two-night week and Vanessa Lachey may have some issues, as she suffered a toe injury during rehearsals this week.

For Monday night, the couples will be taking on Ballroom Night on DWTS Season 25. The couples will be taking on some timeless favorites before the night ends with the first elimination of the season. Here are what the couples will be dancing and the song they will perform to.

Barbara Corcoran and Keo Motsepe – Tango to “Whatever Lola Wants” by Sarah Vaughan

Debbie Gibson and Alan Bersten – Quickstep to “This is My Time” by Amy Stroup

Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess – Foxtrot to “Hallelujah, I Love Her So” by Ray Charles

Drew Scott and Emma Slater – Quickstep to “Sing, Sing, Sing” by Louis Prima

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson – Tango to “Whatever It Takes” by Imagine Dragons

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold – Viennese Waltz to “Count on Me” by Judah Kelly

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas – Quickstep to “Swing Set” by Jurassic 5

Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd – Foxtrot to “Mandy” by Barry Manilow

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev – Waltz to “Come Away with Me” by Norah Jones

Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko – Viennese Waltz to “I’m Going Down” by Rose Royce

Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke – Foxtrot to “Pillow Talk” by ZAYN

Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy – Foxtrot to “Hit Me with a Hot Note” by Tami Tappan Damiano

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy – Tango to “Look What You Made Me Do” by Taylor Swift

[Featured Image by ABC]