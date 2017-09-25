Melissa McCarthy’s Weight Loss: ‘Ghostbusters’ Actress’ 5-Ingredient Smoothie Helps Her Shed Off Pounds

Melissa McCarthy has been impressing everyone with her amazing weight loss. The Ghostbusters actress has reportedly lost over 75 pounds by working out and eating healthy. She drinks a special smoothie to help her shed off the pounds and maintain her new healthy lifestyle.

The 47-year-old actress, writer, fashion designer, and producer knew that her weight was a big problem and it might eventually cause her her life, so she began to change her habit and lifestyle. Melissa McCarthy has been flaunting her new slimmer figure and has become an inspiration to people who are struggling with their weight.

The Bridesmaids star is definitely working to keep shedding off the pounds until she reaches her desired weight. Aside from eating a well-balanced meal, Melissa McCarthy also makes sure to drink her greens in a form of a smoothie.

To start her day, Melissa McCarthy fuels her body with a spinach, apple, chia seeds, almond milk, and kale smoothie. The Gilmore Girls star then eats four scrambled egg whites and grilled chicken, along with the healthy green smoothie.

The funny actress also drinks two cups of green tea every day. Melissa McCarthy drinks her first cup during her morning snack and the second cup during lunch. Green tea is loaded with antioxidants and nutrients and is also believed to aid weight loss.

For her to achieve a healthier version of herself, Melissa McCarthy also had to sweat it out. The Gilmore Girls actress had to keep her body moving and have an exercise regimen to keep losing weight and firm her body up at the same time.

Just like any other diet, watching the portion size and changing one’s eating habits are certainly not enough to maintain the weight loss, so the Bridesmaids actress made sure to settle that concern to have a successful weight loss journey.

Melissa McCarthy hired a trainer to keep her motivated. The trainer chose a routine that the Ghostbusters star enjoyed that will give her better results as well. These workouts include high-intensity interval-training, better known as HIIT.

