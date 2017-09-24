Netflix October 2017: What’s Coming And Going

October of 2017 is right around the corner and those with a Netflix subscription know what that means – a new collection of releases and removals. The month of October is packed with tons of Netflix Originals including the much anticipated Stranger Things 2. The month, however, has a lot of titles being pulled from the library as well.
October 2017 Netflix Releases
October 1
- 88 Minutes
- A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
- Before Midnight
- Blood Diamond
- Boogie Nights
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Cleverman: Season 2
- Death Sentence
- Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Eagle vs. Shark
- Eyes Wide Shut
- Generation Iron 2
- Ghost Patrol
- I Love You, Man
- Ice Guardians
- Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1
- Made of Honor
- Miss Congeniality
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
- Must Love Dogs
- Never Let Me Go
- No Reservations
- Penelope
- PJ Masks: Season 1
- Set Up
- The Reaping
- Tokyo Idols
- Tommy Boy
- Vanished
- Veronica
October 2
- Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown
- Sleeping with Other People
October 3
- 13 Demons
- Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth (Netflix Original)
- Cult of Chucky
- The Survivalist
October 4
- Raw
October 5
- Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Schitt’s Creek: Season 3
- The Fosters: Season 5
October 6
- ID-0: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Skylanders Academy: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Suburra: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson (Netflix Original)
- Word Party: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
October 7
- Middle Man
- Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life
October 10
- The Skyjacker’s Tale
- Christina P: Mother Inferior (Netflix Original)
October 11
- Donnie Darko
October 12
- Fe de etarras (Netflix Original)
October 13
- El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial (Netflix Original)
- Kingdom of Us (Netflix Original)
- MINDHUNTER: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Super Monsters: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
- The Babysitter (Netflix Original)
- The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) (Netflix Original)
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
October 15
- LEGO: City: Season 1Money
- OtherLife
- She Makes Comics
- Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses
- West Coast Customs: Season 6
October 17
- Patton Oswalt: Annihilation (Netflix Original)
- Slasher: Guilty Party (Netflix Original)
October 19
- Wedding Unplanned
October 20
- 1922 (Netflix Original)
- Haters Back Off: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- One of Us (Netflix Original)
- Smurfs: The Lost Village
- The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story (Netflix Original)
- Wheelman (Netflix Original)
October 23
- While We’re Young
- Meet the Robinsons
October 24
- Wanted: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
- Wanted: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- The Mist: Season 1
October 25
- The Hateful Eight
- The Final Master
- La Querida del Centauro: Season 2
October 26
- Strange Weather
October 27
- Stranger Things 2 (Netflix Original)
- Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold (Netflix Original)
October 28
- Pup Star: Better 2Gether
October 30
- Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States (Netflix Original)
October 31
- Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
October 2017 Netflix Removals
Unfortunately, the list of TV shows and movies being removed from Netflix during October 2017 is a punch in the stomach to many subscribers. A number of popular FOX TV shows including Prison Break, Family Guy, and The Cleveland Show are being removed. Those binging through series such as One Tree Hill,Friday Night Lights, 30 Rock, and Bones are going to need to kick it into high gear as those are getting pulled from the library as well.
While this is a hard pill for most to swallow, here’s the official list of what’s leaving during October 2017.
October 1
- 30 Rock: Seasons 1 – 7
- A Love in Times of Selfies
- Across the Universe
- Barton Fink
- Bella
- Big Daddy
- Carousel
- Cradle 2 the Grave
- Crafting a Nation
- Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest
- Daddy’s Little Girls
- Dark Was the Night
- David Attenborough’s Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates: Season 1
- Day of the Kamikaze
- Death Beach
- Dowry Law
- Dolittle: Tail to the Chief
- Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1 – 5
- Happy Feet
- Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison
- Hellboy
- Kagemusha
- Laura
- Love Actually
- Malcolm in the Middle: Seasons 1 – 7
- Max Dugan Returns
- Millennium
- Million Dollar Baby
- Mortal Kombat
- 3000
- Mulholland Dr.
- My Father the Hero
- My Name Is Earl: Seasons 1 – 4
- One Tree Hill: Seasons 1 – 9
- Patton
- Picture This
- Prison Break: Seasons 1 – 4
- The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1 – 5
- The Shining
- The Wonder Years: Seasons 1 – 6
October 19
- The Cleveland Show: Seasons 1 – 4
October 21
- Bones: Seasons 5 – 11
October 27
- Lie to Me: Seasons 2 – 3
- Louie: Seasons 1 – 5
- Hotel Transylvania 2
October 29
- Family Guy: Seasons 9 – 14
What are your thoughts on what’s coming and going from the Netflix library this month?
