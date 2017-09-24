Netflix October 2017: What’s Coming And Going

October of 2017 is right around the corner and those with a Netflix subscription know what that means – a new collection of releases and removals. The month of October is packed with tons of Netflix Originals including the much anticipated Stranger Things 2. The month, however, has a lot of titles being pulled from the library as well.

Per Forbes, here’s the official list of what’s coming and going this month.

October 2017 Netflix Releases

October 1

88 Minutes

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Before Midnight

Blood Diamond

Boogie Nights

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cleverman: Season 2

Death Sentence

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Eagle vs. Shark

Eyes Wide Shut

Generation Iron 2

Ghost Patrol

I Love You, Man

Ice Guardians

Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1

Made of Honor

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Must Love Dogs

Never Let Me Go

No Reservations

Penelope

PJ Masks: Season 1

Set Up

The Reaping

Tokyo Idols

Tommy Boy

Vanished

Veronica

October 2

Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown

Sleeping with Other People

October 3

13 Demons

Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth (Netflix Original)

Cult of Chucky

The Survivalist

October 4

Raw

October 5

Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Schitt’s Creek: Season 3

The Fosters: Season 5

October 6

ID-0: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Skylanders Academy: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Suburra: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson (Netflix Original)

Word Party: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

October 7

Middle Man

Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life

October 10

The Skyjacker’s Tale

Christina P: Mother Inferior (Netflix Original)

October 11

Donnie Darko

October 12

Fe de etarras (Netflix Original)

October 13

El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial (Netflix Original)

Kingdom of Us (Netflix Original)

MINDHUNTER: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Super Monsters: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Babysitter (Netflix Original)

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) (Netflix Original)

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

October 15

LEGO: City: Season 1Money

OtherLife

She Makes Comics

Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses

West Coast Customs: Season 6

October 17

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation (Netflix Original)

Slasher: Guilty Party (Netflix Original)

October 19

Wedding Unplanned

October 20

1922 (Netflix Original)

Haters Back Off: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

One of Us (Netflix Original)

Smurfs: The Lost Village

The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story (Netflix Original)

Wheelman (Netflix Original)

October 23

While We’re Young

Meet the Robinsons

October 24

Wanted: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Wanted: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Mist: Season 1

October 25

The Hateful Eight

The Final Master

La Querida del Centauro: Season 2

October 26

Strange Weather

October 27

Stranger Things 2 (Netflix Original)

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold (Netflix Original)

October 28

Pup Star: Better 2Gether

October 30

Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States (Netflix Original)

October 31

Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

October 2017 Netflix Removals

Unfortunately, the list of TV shows and movies being removed from Netflix during October 2017 is a punch in the stomach to many subscribers. A number of popular FOX TV shows including Prison Break, Family Guy, and The Cleveland Show are being removed. Those binging through series such as One Tree Hill,Friday Night Lights, 30 Rock, and Bones are going to need to kick it into high gear as those are getting pulled from the library as well.

While this is a hard pill for most to swallow, here’s the official list of what’s leaving during October 2017.

Coming to Netflix in October: Idris Elba in Beasts of No Nation. https://t.co/tNkG1bTueK — Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) September 24, 2017

October 1

30 Rock: Seasons 1 – 7

A Love in Times of Selfies

Across the Universe

Barton Fink

Bella

Big Daddy

Carousel

Cradle 2 the Grave

Crafting a Nation

Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest

Daddy’s Little Girls

Dark Was the Night

David Attenborough’s Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates: Season 1

Day of the Kamikaze

Death Beach

Dowry Law

Dolittle: Tail to the Chief

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1 – 5

Happy Feet

Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison

Hellboy

Kagemusha

Laura

Love Actually

Malcolm in the Middle: Seasons 1 – 7

Max Dugan Returns

Millennium

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

3000

Mulholland Dr.

My Father the Hero

My Name Is Earl: Seasons 1 – 4

One Tree Hill: Seasons 1 – 9

Patton

Picture This

Prison Break: Seasons 1 – 4

The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1 – 5

The Shining

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1 – 6

Clear eyes, full hearts, can't get over this: One Tree Hill and Friday Night Lights are leaving Netflix in October. https://t.co/53ttNKZ0sH pic.twitter.com/dWk4Cvq2pq — E! News (@enews) September 20, 2017

#Netflix is taking away #onetreehill October 1st! I have 2 weeks to watch 4 more seasons ???? Netflix how dare you?!? — Rosemarie Sparacio (@rorosparacio) September 19, 2017

October 19

The Cleveland Show: Seasons 1 – 4

October 21

Bones: Seasons 5 – 11

October 27

Lie to Me: Seasons 2 – 3

Louie: Seasons 1 – 5

Hotel Transylvania 2

October 29

Family Guy: Seasons 9 – 14

