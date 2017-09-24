Shannon Beador Reunites With ‘RHOC’ Co-Stars Amid Weight Gain Struggles

As Shannon Beador continues to fight back against weight gain, the reality star and mother-of-three is staying focused on her family and her friends.

Following a number of outings with her husband and her three daughters, Shannon Beador stepped out with two of her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars, Tamra Judge and Meghan King Edmonds, for a lunch date.

“Lunching with these ladies!” Meghan King Edmonds wrote in the caption of her photo, also confirming that their day out was not filmed for an upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

After sharing the photo on her Instagram page, Shannon Beador received tons of messages from fans in which she was applauded for looking beautiful and slimming down.

During the first several episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12, Shannon Beador spoke of her weight gain, revealing that she began to stress eat after Vicki Gunvalson accused her husband of being abusive during the 11th season of the show. While Beador has since taken the blame for her weight, she hasn’t yet lost all 40 pounds that she gained. Instead, she’s reportedly lost just 20 pounds.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight last week, Shannon Beador explained that while she has lost half the weight she gained, she’s hoping to lose another 20 pounds in the coming months.

A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Sep 22, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

In addition to Shannon Beador’s struggles with her weight, the reality star recently faced issues within her marriage as well. As fans saw on The Real Housewives of Orange County earlier this season, Beador became frustrated with her husband, David, when he began to obsess over his workout routine.

Years ago, shortly after Shannon Beador joined the Bravo TV cast, her husband admitted to having a months-long affair with another woman, but after attending counseling, the couple was able to work through their issues and get to a better place.

To see more of Shannon Beador and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]