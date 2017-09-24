‘SNL’: Ryan Gosling Hosts Season 43 Premiere With Musical Guest Jay-Z, Show To Air Live Across Country [Video]

The highly anticipated 43rd season premiere of Saturday Night Live is set to take place on September 30 and at the helm will be veteran guest host, actor Ryan Gosling with Jay-Z as the show’s musical guest. If that wasn’t exciting enough, NBC has announced that SNL will be aired live all season long in every part of the country.

Next Saturday will be the second time the Oscar-nominated film star has hosted Saturday Night Live, Gosling’s maiden run at the gig taking place in 2015 with musical guest Leon Bridges, according to IMDB.

Most fans of the show will recall in one sketch that had a UFO abduction theme, Gosling was unable to keep it together as he sat alongside cast members Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong, who were hilarious in the skit.

The sketch, Close Encounter, is declared by Rolling Stone as one of the “3 sketches you have to see” because everything McKinnon does is “pure comedic gold.” She was so great that even her fellow performers were blown away.

Rolling Stone also recommends watching the Santa Baby sketch, in which Gosling and Vanessa Bayer play hardcore Santa Claus believers, as well as a skit called The Wiz where Gosling can be seen portraying the Scarecrow.

Entertainment Weekly reveals that Gosling’s appearance on SNL is set to take place just a week before the release of his newest movie, Blade Runner 2049, on October 6. In the film, Gosling appears alongside Harrison Ford who was the star of the original Blade Runner back in 1982.

Dream host for Season 43? Let’s hear it. #SNLhost pic.twitter.com/8GoSA0M4os — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) September 21, 2017

Jay-Z has been a Saturday Night Live musical guest three times before, with his last appearance taking place seven years ago in 2010 with guest host Betty White, according to Entertainment Weekly. On June 30 Jay-Z released his most recent album entitled 4:44.

The announcement regarding Gosling’s return to SNL was first made on Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update Summer Edition several weeks ago.

On September 19, NBC reiterated Gosling would guest host in a press release revealing the iconic sketch comedy show will air live all season long, “coast to coast.”

Live coast to coast. All season long. #SNL pic.twitter.com/aUvyKsqmNo — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) September 19, 2017

This move is primarily due to the huge ratings SNL garnered after airing an April episode of the show live across the nation.

NBC notes that each episode will air live this season at 11:30 p.m. Eastern Time; 10:30 p.m. Central Time; 9:30 p.m. Mountain Time; and 8:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Additionally, the show will be repeated in both Mountain and Pacific time zones at 11:30 p.m.

[Featured Image by Paul Drinkwater/NBC]