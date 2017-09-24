Song Joong-Ki’s B’day A Private Affair? Sun Signs Reveal Greater Love Compatibility With Song Hye-Kyo

South Korea’s favorite celebrity couple, Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo, is all set to get married in Seoul next month. In an interview with Marie Claire magazine, Song Joong-Ki said that he is the happiest man in the world because he will soon be sharing his life with an amazing woman.

The actor turned 32 on September 19. From the looks of it, his birthday celebration was a low-key affair. His fans, however, made sure that they did not miss the big day. According to a report by Kpop Herald, his official fan club, Ki Aile, donated around $17,544 to help children suffering from leukemia and cancer.

Song Joong-Ki, Song Hye-Kyo Love Compatibility

September-born Song Joong-Ki is a true Virgo. According to Sunsigns.Org, men born under this sign take care of themselves, their family, and their home. They are also very choosy about selecting a life partner. They want it all — beauty, stability, romance, loyalty, and love. Fortunately for Song Joong-Ki, Song Hye-Kyo is a complete package. Fans of both these stars are convinced that the couple is meant to have a happily ever after.

According to a compatibility analysis by Astromatcha, a relationship between a Virgo man and a Sagittarius woman is a partnership of equals. The couple genuinely like and respect each other. They are both highly intelligent and share many principles and ethics. This shared trait was what drew them together in the first place.

More often than not, the romance between a Virgo man and a Sagittarius begins with friendship. This is true of both Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo, whose relationship is based on trust and friendship.

Birthday Celebrations Remain A Mystery

Neither Song Joong-Ki nor Song Hye-Kyo shared how they celebrated the actor’s birthday. The SongSong Couple pulled a disappearing act last year as well. Song Hye-Kyo, who is usually active on Instagram, did not post a birthday wish. Instead, there were photographs of some scenic locations, which led the fans to believe that the duo was probably spending time together. Much to the disappointment of fans, Song Hye-Kyo, this year, hasn’t posted any details on her Instagram account.

Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo will tie the knot on October 31.

