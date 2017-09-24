Are Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Still Dating? ‘Week Without You’ Lyrics Spark Speculation

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s relationship has reportedly been referenced in her new album.

According to a new report, Miley Cyrus is expected to share a number of breakup details with her listeners on her new album and appears to touch on her temporary split from Liam Hemsworth on a track titled “Week Without You.”

“You used to make me smile, but now you don’t do that anymore. It feels like I’m always just crying and sleeping alone, but when I think of you gone I know,” she sings on the track, as revealed by J-14 on September 23.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth began dating on the set of The Last Song in 2010 and became engaged two years later. However, after Cyrus joined Robin Thicke for a racy duet of “Blurred Lines” at the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2013, they called it quits and embarked on a number of other relationships in the years that followed.

Miley Cyrus’ new album, Younger Now, is set to be released on September 29 and weeks ago, the first track off of the album, “Malibu,” was shared for the very first time.

Also this week, Miley Cyrus will embark on her second season of The Voice, Season 13.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth continued to date other people from 2013 until late 2015, when they reportedly got back together after a two-year break. However, the couple didn’t confirm their reunion publicly until spring 2016.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are re-engaged at this point in time but when it comes to walking down the aisle and making things official, Cyrus recently said that she is in no rush to become Hemsworth’s wife.

During an interview with The Sun earlier this month, Miley Cyrus admitted that she hasn’t yet envisioned a marriage between herself and Liam Hemsworth. Instead, the singer and actress hopes to enjoy her life a bit more and not rush into anything until she’s much older with more life experiences under her belt.

To see more of Miley Cyrus and her co-stars, including Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Jennifer Hudson, don’t miss the Season 13 premiere of The Voice on Monday, September 25 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

