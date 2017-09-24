Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Face Breakup Rumors

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been facing rumors of a possible split for weeks but according to a new report, their relationship isn’t facing the problems that many outlets have claimed.

After Hollywood Life shared a headline claiming that Gwen Stefani has been testing Blake Shelton’s patience and suggesting that one major issue had been coming in between them, Gossip Cop has shut down the idea that Stefani’s intense demeanor has clashed with happy-go-lucky Shelton.

Days ago, Hollywood Life‘s report claimed that Gwen Stefani had been getting upset about her career and life and been placing her concerns on Blake Shelton. As an alleged insider explained, Stefani’s supposed behavior was testing Shelton’s patience and making him wish that Stefani was more easy going.

That said, a source close to Gwen Stefani has since assured Gossip Cop that Hollywood Life‘s report was completely “made-up” and noted that no one connected to as no one connected to either star has been feeding the untrustworthy site with private information about the couple.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been dating one another since late 2015, when they went public with their romance just months after splitting from Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, respectively. As fans will recall, the couple was filming The Voice Season 9 at the time.

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton first appeared on The Voice together during the show’s seventh season but at that time, they were still married to their spouses. Since then, the couple has appeared on Season 9 and Season 12 in full-time roles and also performed their duet “Go Ahead And Break My Heart” during Season 10.

Although Stefani and Shelton are often seated beside one another on The Voice, they won’t be seen together during Season 13. Instead, Shelton will be joined by returning judges Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus, as well as the show’s newest addition, Jennifer Hudson, who previously appeared on the U.K. version of the reality series.

To see more of Blake Shelton and his co-stars, including Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus, and Jennifer Hudson, don’t miss tomorrow night’s premiere of The Voice Season 13 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]