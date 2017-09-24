Kylie Jenner Returns To Instagram After Pregnancy News– But Where Is Her Baby Belly?

Kylie Jenner made a long-awaited return to Instagram just days after news of her alleged pregnancy broke the internet.

Kylie’s caption implies the photos are recent but they don’t seem to indicate that she is pregnant.

“Yesterday was cute. Hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond..” she wrote under a picture of her and her friend Jordyn Woods. In the photo, Kylie has one hand on her hip and has a sweatshirt hiked up to reveal what looks like a flat stomach. It’s important to note here that Jenner could have posted an older photo to celebrate her friend’s birthday, so it isn’t definitive proof that she is or isn’t pregnant.

In another photo, Kylie and her friends pose for a group shot where they’re all wearing robes. Kylie is on the end and her belly is partially obscured, so it still isn’t exactly proof that the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is having a baby.

Kylie’s fans seemed just as confused in the comments with many openly wondering whether she’s pregnant and others accusing her of hiding her belly in the group photo.

According to Us Weekly, Kylie was spotted at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday wearing baggy clothes in what seemed like an effort to hide a growing baby bump. Kylie’s boyfriend and the alleged father of the baby, rapper Travis Scott, performed at the festival and she was there to support him.

mornings 🙂 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

yesterday was cute. hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond.. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

A source reportedly told Us that Kylie’s family is happy about the pregnancy news and that Jenner feels prepared to become a mother.

Kylie Jenner has made her first public appearance since the pregnancy news broke https://t.co/Zoj3MIewKF pic.twitter.com/O3MyJorUOY — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) September 24, 2017

TMZ was the first news outlet to report on the Kylie Jenner pregnancy news. In the article, they claimed that Kylie started telling friends about it earlier this month and that Travis had been telling his friends about it as well. A source told TMZ that Travis also informed friends that he and Kylie are expecting a girl.

As TMZ reports, Kylie’s ex-boyfriend, Tyga, posted a photo on Snapchat, where he claimed that Kylie’s baby could be his. The photo was quickly deleted as The Inquisitr reported, he later said that the photo was fake.

Do you think that Kylie Jenner is pregnant? If so, how far along do you think she is? Let us know your baby predictions in the comments below.

RELATED POSTS ON THE INQUISITR

Perez Hilton Tells Kylie Jenner To Get An Abortion, Announces Supposed Due Date

Kylie Jenner Already Has A List Of Possible Baby Names, Will She Ditch Family’s Iconic ‘K’ Moniker?

Travis Scott Hinted That Kylie Is Pregnant With Their First Child With This Tweet From A Few Months Ago

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]