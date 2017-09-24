What Did Barbara Evans Do As Her Daughter Jenelle Got Married?

Jenelle Evans got married on Saturday, September 23, and unfortunately, the Teen Mom 2 star’s family was not in attendance.

Months after proclaiming that she would not be inviting her mother, Barbara Evans, to the ceremony, a report has confirmed that in addition to Barbara Evans, the reality star’s siblings, Colin and Ashleigh, were also absent.

On September 24, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup shared a report with readers in which they confirmed that Barbara Evans had spent Saturday afternoon at the beach with one of her friends. As the outlet revealed, Barbara Evans shared an image of herself enjoying the warm weather and giving her fans and followers a thumbs up.

As for why Barbara Evans wasn’t included in the ceremony, the Teen Mom 2 star told Us Weekly magazine in August that she wasn’t included because Barbara Evans hadn’t given her Jace in their custody battle earlier this year. Instead, the decision was left up to the judge on their case, who decided that 8-year-old Jace was better off with Barbara Evans.

Weeks prior, Barbara Evans had spoken to People magazine, revealing that it was quite painful to learn that her reality star daughter was refusing to include her in her then-upcoming wedding.

Jenelle Evans and her husband began their romance at the end of 2015 after she split from her middle child’s father, Nathan Griffith. As Teen Mom 2 fans will recall, Evans and Griffith split just months after becoming engaged during a trip to St. Thomas in early 2015 and one year later, in August 2016, Evans and Eason announced they were expecting their first child together.

Following Evans’ daughter Ensley’s birth in January 2017, she and Eason got engaged during a hike in the mountains that was taped by MTV for Teen Mom 2.

In addition to Evans’ two older children from previous relationships, Eason also shares two children with two other women, including his daughter, Maryssa, and son, Kaden.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, her family, and her co-stars, including Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]