‘Big Brother 19’: Are Jessica And Cody Shopping For Engagement Rings In Hollywood? New Photo May Reveal Truth

Big Brother 19 ended just days ago, but the showmances that the popular reality show produced seem to be going strong. Especially the romance that blossomed between Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson, affectionately called “Jody” by their fellow houseguests and avid fans of the series. In fact, Jessica posted a new photo on Instagram that appears to show the couple shopping for engagement rings.

While in the Big Brother 19 house, the couple was separated by their fellow houseguests when Jessica was evicted from the game and Cody was sent packing to become the first member of the BB19 jury.

Prior to the end of the BB19 season, Jessica joked on social media that she was going to surprise the decorated military veteran with a marriage proposal at the live Big Brother 19 finale, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, but that didn’t happen.

At one point, fans even came to believe she may be pregnant after she tweeted a cryptic message stating she had some “news” to share with followers, but did not disclose what it was, as noted by the Inquisitr. This tweet took place not long after her eviction and before the season had wrapped.

According to Jessica’s recent social media posts, Cody, who lives near Dallas, Texas, has remained in Los Angeles since his reality show stint ended, spending time with Jessica and some of their other fellow cast members. For instance, only a day after Big Brother 19 ended, Jessica and Cody were seen locked in a kiss while hanging out with Mark Jansen and Elena Davies, another BB19 showmance. The couple, also known as “Marlena,” were also passionately embracing.

On Saturday, Jessica posted a photo to her Instagram page that shows her sitting in Cody’s lap as they locked lips while sitting next to The Bachelor star Vanessa Grimaldi, who was celebrating her birthday at a swanky hot spot in Hollywood called Hyde Sunset.

On Sunday, Jessica posted yet another image that features the couple looking at what appears to be engagement rings, presumably somewhere in Hollywood. Jessica seems to be pointing at a particular ring, as Cody is seen placing his hand on his head, covering his eyes, and looking thoroughly overwhelmed.

Jessica captioned the Instagram image with the following quip.

“How he feels about all this ring talk #justkidding #helovesme.”

Clearly, Cody’s dismay over engagement ring shopping is a joke. Even during his eviction interview with Big Brother 19 host Julie Chen, he was extremely eager and quick to say he would marry Jessica when the two reunited outside the game.

Keeping that in mind, it looks like the couple may be headed for wedded bliss in the not-too-distant future. However, before they walk down the aisle, Jessica and Cody will have to decide if they will live in Texas or California, and how that will impact his young daughter.

