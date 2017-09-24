Leah Messer Enjoys A Night Out With Her Sister Amid New Boyfriend Rumors

Leah Messer and her sister, Victoria, enjoyed a weekend concert days ago as rumors regarding the Teen Mom 2 star’s love life continue to swirl.

On September 22, Leah Messer shared an image of herself and her younger sibling on Instagram, which was taken at the Alan Jackson concert at the Charleston Civic Center.

“Concert with this hawtiee!” Leah Messer wrote in the caption of the photo.

Leah Messer’s sister is often seen on Teen Mom 2 and at the end of last year, the two women were seen taking aim at Jeremy Calvert, Messer’s second husband, for allegedly putting his girlfriend’s daughter, McKenna, ahead of his own 4-year-old daughter, Adalynn Faith.

Leah Messer shares her youngest child with Jeremy Calvert and her two older children with her first husband, Corey Simms, who has since remarried and welcomed another daughter of his own.

In other Leah Messer news, the reality star and mother of three has been facing rumors of a possible romance with someone new after revealing that she had joined the dating app Bumble last week on Teen Mom 2. As fans of the series saw, Leah Messer was seen swiping through a lit of potential suitors before going out on a date that didn’t seem to work out.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Leah Messer recently revealed that her children, seven-year-old Ali and Aleeah, and four-year-old Adalynn, are completely on board with the idea of her getting a new boyfriend.

While Leah Messer claimed during last Monday’s episode that she hadn’t dated in two years, her ex-husband, Corey Simms, told a very different story after her second divorce. As fans may recall, Simms revealed that their daughter Ali had told him that her mother was living with a new man during an episode of the show’s past season.

As for Leah Messer’s second husband, Jeremy Calvert, he is currently involved in an on-again, off-again romance with Brooke Wehr.

To see more of Leah Messer, her family, and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]