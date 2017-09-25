Finding A Cure For Blood Cancers Is Closer Thanks To Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month, and the team at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is committed to finding a cure for this aggressive disease. Myeloma, as well as leukemia and lymphoma, are blood cancers that more than 1.3 million people in the U.S. are living with, or in remission from this kind of cancer. The goal of LLS is to make a world without blood cancers, and they are clearly headed on the right path.

LLS has assembled the following sobering statistics.

Every three minutes, someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with a blood cancer.

Every nine minutes, someone dies from a blood cancer.

Blood cancers are the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the US.

Blood cancer diagnosis can be especially scary, as there are few screening tests and there is no cure, as yet. However, thanks to the work of the dedicated health professionals at LLS, survival rates for many blood cancer patients have increased exponentially since 1960. Even with this good news, the fact is that more than 30 percent of blood cancer patients do not survive five years past their diagnosis.

LLS is actively involved in researching new cures. In fact, they have invested more than $1 billion in research to advance lifesaving treatments and cures for blood cancer patients. Something important to note is that the successful treatments in the realm of blood cancer affect other cancers and other illnesses as well.

It isn’t only the people who have blood cancer who are affected by this aggressive disease; it also impacts their family and friends.

Kimberly Alexander, the widow of NFL linebacker Elijah Alexander, who died of complications due to multiple myeloma in 2010, became actively involved with helping others battle blood cancer. Alexander sits on the board of trustees for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society North Texas Chapter and served as chairwoman for the 2016 Man & Woman of the Year campaign, where more than $400,000 was raised in 10 weeks. She continues to be one of the most active advocates to raise awareness of blood cancers.

Kimberly Alexander and Dr. Louis DeGennaro, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), spoke with Michelle Tompkins for the Inquisitr about Blood Cancer Awareness Month, exciting new treatments in blood cancer, what work still needs to be done to find cures, and more.

See complete interview below.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]