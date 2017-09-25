‘Project Runway All Stars’ Season 6 Is Back! When Does It Start And Which Designers Could Return?

Project Runway All Stars host Alyssa Milano has recently been tweeting from the runway, and this only means one thing! A new season of All Stars is filming!

Although there has been no official broadcast announcement, it could be assumed that if the schedule is like last year when a new season of Project Runway Junior premiered after Project Runway Season 15 completed, that All Stars will begin sometime in late November or early December.

Designer-judge Georgina Chapman’s return has already been confirmed, when she recently appeared on Project Runway as a guest judge. Issac Mitzrahi is also expected to return, as well as a new designer mentor.

Marie Claire editor-in-chief, Anne Fulenweider has been a frequent guest judge on Project Runway, and last year, was introduced as the new All Stars mentor. The designers will certainly benefit from the advice and critical eye of this talented fashion influencer.

Although former Project Runway designers are not allowed to reveal that they filmed All Stars, which designers could producers want to bring back?

Season 15 was less than a year ago, but fans of the show felt that designer Alex Snyder was too good to be eliminated so early. He famously fell on his sword, as a team leader, when his team lost a group challenge. Before that, he was on top for a couple of challenges and appeared to be a contender.

Brik Allen was a fan favorite with his quirky comments that matched his quirky aesthetic, and Mah-Jing Wong’s tears and denim endeared him to viewers.

Yet finalists Rik Villa, with his L.A. rock vibe and Roberi Parra with his artsy perspective could add a lot of competition to a new All Stars season.

Bring your kids to work day here on @ProjectRunway! pic.twitter.com/Xj1WFIxCPC — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 31, 2017

There are many fans of the show, including Tim Gunn, that felt that Kelly Dempsey, “Kelly from the Deli,” should have won Season 14, and want her to compete again. Edmond Newton made one of the most beautiful unconventional challenges ever, when he made a wedding dress out of greeting cards.

Yet, it was Swapnil Shinde, whose lax work ethic and frequent cigarette breaks, that angered Tim Gunn into swearing on the show. It was later revealed that this was the designer’s strategy, and he planned on amping up as the finale came closer. Could the uber talented Swampnil wow Georgina and Issac and win All Stars?

Based on previous seasons of the show, it seems like producers want lots of drama, and they have done so by bringing back some bitter rivals.

A good example was last season of All Stars, when Ken Lawrence and Alexander Pope both returned. Who can ever forget Season 12, when Pope and others were set to move into Lawrence’s room?

Lawrence was ironing a garment, with his facial mask on, and Pope pushed him aside and knocked the iron clear across the room. Of course, the two kissed and made up and they appeared to work well during All Stars Season 5, but it had viewers watching.

Based on drama, who should return? Karina Emmerich and Char Glover from Season 13 are two that instantly come to mind. The two started off as best pals and by the time Karina was eliminated, bitterness ensued. In the reunion, both wound up hugging it out, yet, could they compete on the show again?

Then there is Dexter Simmons and Cornelius Ortiz from Season 15. Cornelius “from the house of shade,” was good at dishing it out, but in a group challenge with Dexter and season winner, Erin Robertson, Ortiz literally saw red. Erin determined that the two were never going to be pals, but could they compete on All Stars?

From the Bravo days, there are two designers that ignited some big drama. Zulema Griffin from Season 2 was considered a sunglass wearing diva–something that she denies. But no one will ever forget how she demanded a model “walk off,” switching her model, but having three walk before she determined who she wanted as her muse. And of course, who can forget her saying “I don’t care if you cry and cut, but you better cry and cut,” to a fellow designer during a tense team challenge.

Then there is Laura Bennett from Season 3. Known for designing clothing with dramatic flair, she also instigated some big drama on Project Runway. A finalist that season, she accused eventual season winner Jeffery Sebelia of cheating and getting outside help. Now widowed five years, she is now a champion archer. Could she aim for an All Stars return and win?

How many former winners have not yet returned to Project Runway All Stars? So far, there are three former winners who also won All Stars. They include Seth Aaron Henderson, Dmitry Sholokhov and Dom Streeter.

There are currently nine winners of the show that have yet to return to All Stars to compete again.

This list includes Season 1 winner, Jay McCarroll, Season 2 winner Chloe Dao, Season 4 winner, Christian Soriano, Season 5 winner, Leanne Marshall, Season 8 winner, Gretchen Jones, Season 9 winner Anya Ayoung-Chee, Season 13 winner Sean Kelly, Season 14 winner Ashley Nell Tipton and Season 15 winner, Erin Robertson. Many have successful careers and cannot take a month out to compete on the show again, but it could be fun to have a winner or two on the new season of All Stars.

According to Deadline, Project Runway is renewed until Season 18, Project Runway All Stars until Season 7, and Project Runway Junior until Season 3. Based on current filming schedules, it could be assumed that Junior and All Stars will rotate, and end in two years, after the finale season of Project Runway–unless Lifetime decides to further extend the popular franchise.

Do you have a favorite designer that you would like to see return for Project Runway All Stars? Please share your favorite below!

[Featured Image by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images]