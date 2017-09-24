‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Discusses The Possibility Of Having A Baby Girl

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry may have her hands full with three little boys at the moment but when it comes to her future, she’s not against welcome a baby girl at some point.

According to a new report, Kailyn Lowry recently admitted that she likely isn’t quite done having kids, despite what she told her former husband, Javi Marroquin, years ago. In fact, she told fans days ago that she would want to have a baby girl if given the chance to expand her family once again.

“I think I would want to have one, but I’m not dead set on trying to have one,” Kailyn Lowry explained to her fans on Facebook Live, according to a report from In Touch Weekly magazine on September 22.

While Kailyn Lowry noted that she is not actively trying to have another child as this time, she isn’t ruling out the idea of having another baby just weeks after welcoming her third child, “Baby Lo,” with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez.

Also during the Facebook live chat, Kailyn Lowry said that she suspected her third child was going to be a boy, just like her older two children, 7-year-old Isaac Rivera and 3-year-old Lincoln Marroquin.

Kailyn Lowry welcomed her third son in early August with Chris Lopez, whom she split from soon after learning she was expecting. As fans of the longtime reality star may recall, Lowry began dating Lopez after her marriage to Javi Marroquin came to an end, but throughout her pregnancy, she was single and has remained that way in the weeks since giving birth.

While Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez aren’t in a romantic relationship at the moment, Lowry applauded Lopez’s daddy skills during the Facebook Live session, telling fans that he’s very hands-on and a natural father. She also said that he never fails to help her out with diaper changings and feedings.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her family, as well as her co-stars, Briana DeJesus, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]