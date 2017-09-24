Trump’s Twitter: Locked Arms OK, No Kneeling. ‘Please To Inform’ NHL Pittsburgh Penguins Of White House Invite

President Donald Trump is doubling down on the national anthem controversy and is getting roasted on Twitter in the process. As reported by the Inquisitr, Alejandro Villanueva of the Pittsburgh Steelers was the only player to exit the locker room at Chicago’s Soldier Field as Villanueva stood for the national anthem with his hand on his heart. Now President Trump has taken to Twitter to invite a different Pittsburgh team to the White House. As seen in recent tweets, President Trump published a series of tweets on Sunday — the same Sunday that NFL players were urged to “take a knee” to protest Trump’s divisive words about firing NFL players who kneel during the national anthem — and those tweets spoke of inviting the NHL team instead of the NFL team to the White House.

“Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country. Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings! Please to inform that the Champion Pittsburgh Penguins of the NHL will be joining me at the White House for Ceremony. Great team!”

Trump also praised the NFL players and coaches who stood on the fields on Sunday with their arms locked in solidarity. Trump gave his presidential blessing to locking arms whilst standing, but condemned kneeling. The backlash against Trump rolled on, as folks made fun of Trump writing that he was “please to inform” instead of “pleased to inform the nation” or some other variation of the term that would have represented correct grammar. Folks on Twitter began joking that Trump was missing a “d” as in “dotard” from his writing.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a statement regarding the team's upcoming White House visit. Read here: https://t.co/sOnFjKD2oz pic.twitter.com/TZ5BFVswIN — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 24, 2017

The comments section of Trump’s Twitter account is rife with commentary about Trump allegedly attempting to strip athletes of their First Amendment rights, even as Twitter users also accuse Trump of trying to strip women of their human rights. The NFL national anthem controversy has opened an entire can of worms for Trump as the president continues to publish Twitter tweets about boycotting the NFL.

The Pittsburgh Penguins released a statement saying that the Penguins “respect the institution of the Office of the President,” and that they have said they will come again to the White House this year. However, they respected individual rights of expression as well. In the top photo above, President Trump spoke with journalists prior to getting on Air Force One on Sunday, September 24, in Morristown, New Jersey.

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]