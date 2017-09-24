Riccardo Mazzucchelli, the third ex-husband of Ivana Trump, has died at age 74. Ivana Trump married Mazzucchelli after her divorce from Donald Trump in 1995, but the marriage lasted less than two years and ended with a nasty lawsuit for breach of contract. Ivana Trump was married once before Donald Trump and twice after.

It has reportedly been years since Ivana Trump spoke about Riccardo Mazzucchelli publicly, but perhaps he will be mentioned in her new memoir due out next month. Sources say that Ivana Trump is writing about what it was like to run a business and raise “Trump” children, according to her publisher.

“Ivana Trump is writing a story of motherhood, strength, and resilience and also will reflect on her childhood in communist Czechoslovakia, her escape from the regime and relocation to New York, her whirlwind romance, and her great success as a businesswoman.”

But while waiting for her book to be released, Ivana Trump is said to be snatching up trademarks with the Trump name.

“Trump filed a request with the U.S. trademark office in late June to safeguard her name for books, celebrity promotion services, television and radio shows, and motion picture production, according to government filings. The trademarks were filed as an ‘intent to use,’ and won’t be final until they’re proven to be in commercial use.”

There has been no notification that Ivana Trump has acknowledged the passing of Riccardo Mazzucchelli, but his friends, many of whom are from Croatia where he lived for years, have written tributes on his Facebook page. Ivana Trump met Mazzucchelli in the early 1990s, and he reportedly showered her with gifts.

But according to People Magazine, shortly after their marriage, things turned ugly between Ivana and Riccardo. Ivana issued a statement to say that she was upset about the split.

“I’m very sad, I cry. I love Riccardo. This is a tremendously hard time for me. It’s very painful to go through six years of relationship with a person and to be disappointed or filing for divorce or whatever.”

The two split because of a breach of contract suit, allegedly because he did not hold up his end of the confidentiality clause on their prenup. At the time, Riccardo said he too was saddened by the split with Ivana.

“I loved Ivana a lot, and I think I did my very best. I did for her more than Donald ever did.”

But Mazzucchelli says that Donald Trump got in the middle of things in their marriage.

“I’ve been crucified by the press. [Donald Trump], he’s done nothing but knife me in the back. Maybe he’s jealous.”

Donald Trump responded that Ivana split with Riccardo because she still loved him.

“Everybody knows that Ivana’s in love with me. This guy tried to compete with me from the start, and Ivana used him to get to me. She’s disappointed that it didn’t work out on any level.”

For those keeping score, Ivana Trump has been married four times and divorced four times. Her first husband was Alfred Winklmayr, but they divorced in 1973. Next, she married Donald Trump, followed by Mazzucchelli, and then the much younger Rossano Rubicondi. Ivana Trump and Rossano Rubicondi divorced one year later.

There is no word yet about Riccardo Mazzucchelli’s cause of death.

