Kourtney Kardashian Is Splitting Image Of Kim Kardashian, And How She Stays Off Bread-Basket In Restaurants

Kourtney Kardashian may be a style icon in her own right, but that won’t stop her fans and millions who visit her Instagram account from comparing the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star to her sister Kim Kardashian.

“For a second there I thought it was kim,” a fan said.

“That’s gotta be Kim,” said another.

It can’t be said with certainty if it was the makeup or the ponytail look that were responsible for the uncanny similarity, but it certainly made her look like Kim Kardashian.

Although Kourtney Kardashian might find it flattering that people are comparing her to the most famous Kardashian, Kourtney has successfully developed a brand of her own.

But Kourtney Kardashian is as busy as Kim. Her fit body comes with several sacrifices. Kourtney Kardashian talked with People magazine about how she keeps a strict check on her diet. She told People that she avoids the bread basket that’s a favorite of many people. It’s not that Kourtney doesn’t want to eat bread. Like everyone, she’s human too and finds carbs tempting. However, she tricks herself into not eating it by ordering a green tea with almond milk and honey. She says sipping the tea means she won’t be tempted to dig into the bread basket.

Also, she believes that it’s all about substituting. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star confesses to ordering lettuce instead of bread and says she’s guilty of ordering gluten-free pizza in Italy! Also, she tries to stick to water on a night out and if this fitness freak ever wants to have alcohol, it’s strictly tequila with lime and ice.

Kourtney is all for organic and ethically-sourced food. She asks for grass-fed meat when eating out. She also makes sure that she always packs her own gluten-free snacks. Especially when she travels with kids, she finds it helpful to have something to eat handy.

This is not to say that Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t like to have a cheat day. She says she loves to eat when she’s on a holiday given how great food can be outside of America.

