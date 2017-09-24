Tamra Judge’s Ex-Friend Ricky Reveals More About Eddie, Including Past With Vicki Gunvalson’s Ex Brook Ayers

Tamra Judge’s ex-friend Ricky Santana has revealed more regarding his claim that he once saw Tamra’s husband, Eddie Judge, make out with another man. Even more shocking, Ricky has also made a claim alleging that Vicki Gunvalson’s ex, Brooks Ayers, actually once lived with Eddie and Tamra.

As viewers saw on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Ricky, who was once very close to Tamra, went to Vicki Gunvalon’s 55th birthday party in the company of former housewives Gretchen Rossi and Lizzie Rovsek. When Kelly Dodd brought up how there were already rumors going around town about Eddie being gay and that Tamra herself have mentioned those rumors to other people, Ricky piped up that he saw Eddie making out with another man. Upon questioning why he didn’t tell Tamra before she married Eddie, Ricky, who was Tamra’s best man at the wedding, said that he thought that Tamra didn’t mind that kind of stuff.

On last week’s episode, Tamra, upon finding out what happened at Vicki’s birthday party, accused Vicki of having Ricky there for the sole purpose of badmouthing her. As for Ricky, Tamra claimed that he was out to get her simply because she didn’t invite him to her baptism party. According to Tamra, after the non-invite, Ricky sent her a text saying that he’ll destroy her.

Ricky has since posted a barrage of tweets to defend himself and provide more details about what he saw. Ricky clarified that prior to saying that he saw Eddie making out with another man, he said that he doesn’t think that Eddie’s gay, but it was edited out of the show.

Me saying what I saw doesn't in anyway say he's gay…i said "I don't think he's gay" before I said what I said but edited out — Ricky Santana (@livinginOC) September 19, 2017

While Ricky made it clear that he doesn’t think that Eddie making out with another man makes him gay, he also maintained that he really did see Eddie do such a thing and that others saw it as well. Yet, Ricky did add that Eddie was “pretty intoxicated” when he did it, suggesting that it was done out of drunkenness than any sexual desire.

I don't lie. But I do have to say that he was pretty intoxicated at the time I'm not the only person that saw. I don't think it's a big deal — Ricky Santana (@livinginOC) September 20, 2017

Regarding Tamra’s claim that Ricky said what he did out of revenge because she didn’t invite him to her baptism party, Ricky admitted that he wasn’t invited but that wasn’t why their friendship ended, and he never told her that he’ll destroy her.

True for some reason she didn't invite me maybe because the church is antigay but that's not y it ended i nver said i would destroy her lol — Ricky Santana (@livinginOC) September 21, 2017

What exactly happened between Tamra and Ricky to end their friendship? As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ricky tweeted two years ago that he and Tamra had a tumultuous friendship with many ups and downs, and he just couldn’t do it anymore.

Another supposed lie that Ricky Santana cleared up was Vicki Gunvalson’s claim, in response to Tamra Judge’s accusation that she had Ricky at her party to badmouth her and her marriage, that she didn’t even invite Ricky to her birthday celebration and wasn’t friends with him.

GRETCHENS bday ❤ last year pic.twitter.com/FfDkzJPjnU — Ricky Santana (@livinginOC) September 16, 2017

First, Ricky posted a snapshot of the invite that he received from Vicky. Ricky’s photo of the online invite, done on Minted, clearly shows that he received it from Vicky and not a third party.

Ricky went even further. He also posted a screenshot of a text message conversation that he says was between him and Vicki after he received her birthday invite. The screenshot shows Ricky asking Vicki if the show’s production team knows that he’s going to the party and warning her that Tamra swore that he would never be filmed for the show again. Vicki supposedly responded that Tamra has no clue that he’s going to be there and that the production crew just told her to invite her closest friends.

This was our conversation about her party after my invite was received pic.twitter.com/eLWDPnFlX5 — Ricky Santana (@livinginOC) September 19, 2017

After the last episode aired, Ricky claimed that he asked Vicki to tell the truth about inviting him, but she basically “told him to F off.”

Thank you but my intention wasn't to out her but just to show truth I asked her to please correct it but she told me to F off basically — Ricky Santana (@livinginOC) September 21, 2017

Out of all of Ricky’s claims, however, the most shocking one may be the one alleging that Vicki’s ex, Brooks Ayers, actually once lived with Eddie and Tamra. In response to a viewer who asked whether Vicki knew that Brooks was faking having cancer, Ricky said that Tamra told him years ago that Vicki was dating a southern guy who had cancer. Ricky then added that Brooks “lived at the judges home btw 4 a bit.”

I was told by TJ yrs ago that VG was dating a southern guy with cancer I assumed it the truth, brooks lived at the judges home btw 4 a bit — Ricky Santana (@livinginOC) September 21, 2017

Did Ricky Santana mean that Books Ayers lived with Tamra and Eddie Judge after he moved out of own home but prior to moving in with Vicki Gunvalson? While several viewers asked Ricky for clarification, he has so far not provided any more details. In any case, if it’s true that Brooks once lived with Eddie and Tamra Judge, it’s likely to be shocking for many viewers, as there has never been any talk on the show about Brooks having once lived with the Judges. In previous seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra has only been shown to be highly suspicious of Brooks and warning Vicki to not be with him. In the current season, Tamra still talks of Brooks negatively, but perhaps they were actually once friends.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]