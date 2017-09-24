Perez Hilton Tells Kylie Jenner To Get An Abortion, Announces Supposed Due Date

The internet was abuzz on Friday when news broke that Kylie Jenner was actually pregnant with her first child. Kris Jenner, her momager, seemed to confirm this when she neither denied the statement nor vouched for its veracity when asked about her daughter’s pregnancy. And while the internet has been going crazy, not everyone has nice things to say about the 20-year-old superstar and Travis Scott expecting their first child together.

Perez Hilton, the famous gossip blogger, crossed the line when he made a video discussing Kylie Jenner and her supposed pregnancy.

He addressed Kris Jenner in his speech.

“If I were Kris Jenner, I would tell that girl to get an abortion!”

“Let’s be really real here people. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not going to last,” he added.

Media outlets have criticized Hilton for giving his opinion when it was never asked for in the first place. He even went so far as to say that he doesn’t think the lip kit mogul will be a good mother and that the unborn child is being used for business.

Hilton also added that in situations like these, it is a good time to be pro-choice because he doesn’t believe Kylie Jenner has any business having a child, especially after what happened with Rob and Blac Chyna.

Obsessed with my @fashionnova dress ???? Get it at FashionNova.com ✨ #ad @fashionnova A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 19, 2017 at 9:10am PDT

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner has not confirmed or denied her pregnancy, but it is reported that her unborn baby will be due in February of 2018. it has also been speculated that she will be having a girl.

Kylie Jenner was recently photographed boarding a plane to Las Vegas to visit rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott. Tabloids speculated that the reality star was wearing a baggy t-shirt in order to hide her growing baby bump. There has been speculation that the lip kit mogul has been hiding her bump for several months.

The reality TV star recently launched her own series, Life of Kylie, but it, unfortunately, didn’t do very well under the circumstances. The TV series is facing rumors of cancellation after just one season because viewers said they found it incredibly boring. Kylie Jenner was adamant on not focusing on her love life, and perhaps this is why.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]