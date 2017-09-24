All Of The NFL Teams, Coaches, Owners Who Protested During The ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ On Sunday [Photos]
After the harsh words that President Donald Trump had for NFL players and other sports stars who have protested during the National Anthem, the league responded in a big way. Numerous owners throughout the NFL issued statements and memos throughout the week, but the real messages came from players and coaches on Sunday. Here is a full collection of all those who protested by sitting, taking a knee, or banding together during the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

This past week, the president rescinded an offer to the Golden State Warriors which would have had the NBA Champions visit the White House. As reported by CNN, Trump also said that the NFL should fire the “son of a b**ch” anthem protestors, and all of that has started complete chaos.

Once those words were uttered, the players of the NFL decided to do something about it and many of them spoke out on social media, but they felt more was needed. It all started on Sunday with the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. the Baltimore Ravens in London as the Jags locked arms and the Ravens knelt, but it was far from over.

As the rest of the games started, there were many clear-cut protests which could be seen and even one that was totally invisible, but that was their point.

New Orleans Saints

Jacksonville Jaguars

Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

As reported by ESPN, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin revealed that the entire team would stay in the locker room during the “Star-Spangled Banner.” Alejandro Villanueva, an Army Ranger, walked out of the tunnel and stood there with his hand over his heart as the lone representative from the Steelers.

New England Patriots

As the protests continued throughout the day, Donald Trump took to Twitter to condemn those who took a knee but said he was fine with players and coaches who locked arms.

Minnesota Vikings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons

Detroit Lions

Denver Broncos

Buffalo Bills

Chicago Bears

Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

New York Jets

Miami Dolphins

Houston Texans

These protests came during all of the first games on Sunday, but there are still more to come in the second half of the day, Sunday evening, and on Monday night as well. Donald Trump’s words for the NFL and all others who protested against the “Star-Spangled Banner” didn’t sit well with a lot of people and it was made known. It’s going to be interesting to see if there are any issues going forward from this point on, but the players, coaches, and owners all appear to be together and arm-in-arm.

[Featured Image by Alex Pantling/Getty Images]

