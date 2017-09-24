All Of The NFL Teams, Coaches, Owners Who Protested During The ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ On Sunday [Photos]

After the harsh words that President Donald Trump had for NFL players and other sports stars who have protested during the National Anthem, the league responded in a big way. Numerous owners throughout the NFL issued statements and memos throughout the week, but the real messages came from players and coaches on Sunday. Here is a full collection of all those who protested by sitting, taking a knee, or banding together during the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

This past week, the president rescinded an offer to the Golden State Warriors which would have had the NBA Champions visit the White House. As reported by CNN, Trump also said that the NFL should fire the “son of a b**ch” anthem protestors, and all of that has started complete chaos.

Once those words were uttered, the players of the NFL decided to do something about it and many of them spoke out on social media, but they felt more was needed. It all started on Sunday with the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. the Baltimore Ravens in London as the Jags locked arms and the Ravens knelt, but it was far from over.

As the rest of the games started, there were many clear-cut protests which could be seen and even one that was totally invisible, but that was their point.

New Orleans Saints

Photo: Several #Saints sit for National Anthem in Carolina pic.twitter.com/yZUugpjo1o — Michael DeMocker (@MichaelDeMocker) September 24, 2017

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars owner Shad Khan released a statement after standing with players during the national anthem Sunday. pic.twitter.com/neIfkZD2oP — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 24, 2017

Baltimore Ravens

27 players and staff from the Baltimore Ravens refuse to stand for the National Anthem pic.twitter.com/r0z4CDbk1q — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) September 24, 2017

Pittsburgh Steelers

Alejandro Villanueva was the lone Steelers player to come out during the national anthem pic.twitter.com/Jl7id3EGnk — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 24, 2017

As reported by ESPN, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin revealed that the entire team would stay in the locker room during the “Star-Spangled Banner.” Alejandro Villanueva, an Army Ranger, walked out of the tunnel and stood there with his hand over his heart as the lone representative from the Steelers.

New England Patriots

As the protests continued throughout the day, Donald Trump took to Twitter to condemn those who took a knee but said he was fine with players and coaches who locked arms.

Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country. Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Minnesota Vikings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Couple #Buccaneers take a knee. #Vikings remain standing linking arms during national anthem. pic.twitter.com/i2rFCcax6q — Rachel Chazin (@RChazinStrib) September 24, 2017

Atlanta Falcons

Falcons linking arms during national anthem. Arthur Blank between Devonta Freeman and Julio Jones. pic.twitter.com/jih2Ml4086 — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) September 24, 2017

Detroit Lions

#Lions owner Martha Ford locks arms with coach Jim Caldwell and Glover Quin during the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/Lx91uPLbpE — Freep Sports (@freepsports) September 24, 2017

Falcons-Lions national anthem singer Rico Lavelle took a knee and raised his fist at the end of his performance: pic.twitter.com/JwrTP94ySD — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 24, 2017

Denver Broncos

An overwhelming majority of the Denver @Broncos took a knee today during the national anthem. ✊ #TakeTheKnee ????: Getty pic.twitter.com/8R1v7Y4hJ8 — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) September 24, 2017

Buffalo Bills

Marcell Dareus was very emotional as the anthem came to an end #Bills @WKBW pic.twitter.com/jEzOnoPcHf — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) September 24, 2017

Chicago Bears

Bears, Steelers respond to President Trump’s directives on player protests during the national anthem. https://t.co/FGEmwGTJyK via @CEmma670 pic.twitter.com/aZYHjywNOU — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) September 24, 2017

Cleveland Browns

Several #Browns players lock arms, kneel for anthem pic.twitter.com/PhFBLDnm0d — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) September 24, 2017

Indianapolis Colts

Colts lock arms for the national anthem. Fans loudly boo them. pic.twitter.com/NNzmhIRApL — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) September 24, 2017

New York Giants

Giants players support their kneeling teammates during anthem. pic.twitter.com/h2u9kILccR — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) September 24, 2017

Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles standing with arms locked during the Anthem, owner Jeff Lurie on the field. Some Giants are kneeling; arms also locked. pic.twitter.com/kYs7XF7cS3 — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) September 24, 2017

New York Jets

Acting Jets owner and brother of Trump ambassador joins players on sidelines during anthem https://t.co/v9xmUispKb pic.twitter.com/aGBas0TYaZ — The Hill (@thehill) September 24, 2017

Miami Dolphins

Scenes from the Miami Dolphins sideline during the national anthem… pic.twitter.com/KQbIR0Nert — Christy Chirinos (@ChristyChirinos) September 24, 2017

Houston Texans

All #Texans stand for anthem. Some Patriots kneel and are booed briefly. pic.twitter.com/zMeCLI4d7u — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) September 24, 2017

These protests came during all of the first games on Sunday, but there are still more to come in the second half of the day, Sunday evening, and on Monday night as well. Donald Trump’s words for the NFL and all others who protested against the “Star-Spangled Banner” didn’t sit well with a lot of people and it was made known. It’s going to be interesting to see if there are any issues going forward from this point on, but the players, coaches, and owners all appear to be together and arm-in-arm.

[Featured Image by Alex Pantling/Getty Images]