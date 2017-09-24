Lil Wayne’s Birthday Celebrated Early, But Retirement Plans Not Announced

Lil Wayne will celebrate his birthday on September 27, but there is still no indication he will officially announce his retirement on his 35th birthday as he promised five years ago.

Instead, after a hard month of seizure-related health issues, Lil Wayne is already celebrating his birthday days before it actually arrives on Wednesday, September 27.

For example, Lil Wayne HQ stated that on September 22, Lil Wayne was already partying with an unknown lady-friend for his birthday at the Bliss Nightclub in Washington, D.C.

Far from retirement, Lil Wayne will also be performing the day after his birthday on September 28, in Eugene, Oregon. According to Register-Guard, there are many details that Lil Wayne fans need to know about his performance the day after his 35th birthday, but retirement announcements are not one of them.

In fact, according to TMZ, when Lil Wayne experienced seizure issues around the first of September, his manager Cortez Bryant stated to the press that Lil Wayne would continue to work and had no plans to retire as his 35th birthday rapidly approaches.

This is shocking news since many Lil Wayne fans have been anticipating his retirement for the past five years. For example, according to BET, when Lil Wayne did an interview with Katie Couric in 2013, Lil Wayne said that he would be retiring at the age of 35.

Over the past year, many Lil Wayne fans and writers have been wondering if he would actually throw in the towel. For example, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lil Wayne has been expanding his business empire outside of music, and it seemed to hint at a retirement.

Other contributing factors to the idea that Lil Wayne might retire at the age of 35 relates to his poor relationship with Birdman.

Although there have been plenty of teases over the past couple of years, Lil Wayne and Birdman are still on the outs, and the money Birdman owes Lil Wayne could have set Tunechi up for an early retirement.

Despite the fact that Birdman has kept over 50 million dollars to himself, Lil Wayne has diversified his career outside of Cash Money Records. Lil Wayne’s business investments include his Trukfit fashion line, buying into Tidal, and signing on promising athletes to Young Money Sports.

The idea that Lil Wayne’s birthday will come and go with no retirement plans for his 35th will be a surprise to some fans that have been keeping up with his interviews over the past year.

For example, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lil Wayne was again promising to retire last year following the deaths of his brothers-in-law, Rudy and Josh Wright. At that time in 2016, right before his 34th birthday, Lil Wayne said his plans to retire at were still being entertained.

In the end, there are several arguments that show Lil Wayne may have repeatedly threatened to retire at age 35, but that idea will never come to fruition.

For example, in an opinion piece in Noisey, Kyle Kramer points out that in Lil Wayne’s song “Something You Forgot,” his very first lyric is “God knows that I’d do anything for a part two.”

Of course, many of Lil Wayne’s loyal fans hope he is around for a part five, but if he does decide to retire, his focus will be on his No. 1 fans: the Tunechi family.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lil Wayne is a true family man, and his children are his world — and they often show they adore their father. For example, according to Reginae Carter’s Instagram, she is a self-described “daddy’s girl.”

On July 8, Reginae Carter posted a pic of herself wearing a graduation gown and cap with her father Lil Wayne and stated the following.

“Woke up thanking God how blessed I am to be your daughter! I will never leave your side. You understand me and truly love me for who I am. You’re not only a great father but you are an amazing person.”

