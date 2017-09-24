‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Casting Rumors: Julie Chen Name Drops A Few Potential Houseguests For Freshman Season

Julie Chen announced the introduction of Celebrity Big Brother in the U.S. Details have been slim, and the host recently dropped some names of some celebrities that fans could be seeing in January when the show premieres.

On September 9, the Inquisitr reported that six of the houseguests had been confirmed. That means there should be 10 more houseguests to still be named. Julie Chen recently spoke with Celebrity Dirty Laundry and said that she expects to have the opportunity to see how Lindsay Lohan handles the stress of the Big Brother house.

We already know that Lance Bass from NSYNC will be joining the freshman season. Julie shared that another NSYNC member has reached out and shown an interest in joining as well. No name was mentioned, but this would create a pair in the house from the beginning, which could be an added twist to the season.

Tommy Lee from Motley Crue has shown an interest in joining the cast, according to Julie. Tommy Lee has no filter and says what he thinks. He would bring a lot to Celebrity Big Brother and is one the fans will be watching for as the season draws closer. Live feed viewers would get an earful for sure.

Gary Busey was the final name that Julie Chen mentioned as a maybe for Celebrity Big Brother. He would be fantastic for entertainment on the live feeds and the show, but he has played the UK version. This would put two return players in the Celebrity Big Brother game because New York, a confirmed houseguest, has previously played in the UK version as well.

Julie did say that several others have shown an interest in possibly joining the show. The casting and production teams are working to bring the right houseguests into the game to make the freshman season of the new addition to the Big Brother franchise a success. Once the final list is complete, fans are sure to have a good mix of personalities and egos to cheer for as the game gets underway.

Who would you like to see in the Celebrity Big Brother house? Do you think it is fair to bring in players who have been on the UK version of the show? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image Sonja Flemming/CBS]