Joe Rogan: Ronda Rousey Not Returning To UFC, Talks Her Skill And WWE Future

Joe Rogan quoted former UFC welterweight champion Matt Serra in his Joe Rogan Experience podcast while discussing Ronda Rousey and her future in the UFC, saying, “Everybody likes to be the hammer but nobody wants to be the nail.”

Ronda Rousey went on a 12th fight winning streak, finishing all of her opponents and never going to distance. She suffered her first loss in 2015 when she was outstruck and knocked out by boxer-turned-MMA fighter Holly Holm. Due to a media blackout and emotional Ellen interview, MMA analysts speculated about her psychological state going into the Amanda Nunes fight.

Ronda was finished in 48 seconds in December of 2016, and many fans have speculated since whether the MMA giant will return.

While rumors have been spread about Ronda’s future in the WWE, she is still in the USADA testing pool, which means that she will be eligible to fight if she returns to the UFC and thus has not officially retired.

Joe Rogan doubts that Ronda Rousey will return. Rogan praised Ronda’s judo clinch and upper-body control while watching the Canelo vs. GGG fight. Joe believes that she will go to the WWE and talks about the evolution of women’s MMA with fighters such as Valentina Shevchenko.

In the JRE podcast, Rogan said that Rousey never faced an opponent with the high-level striking of Holly Holm apart from Cat Zingano, who she caught and submitted in 14 seconds.

Eddie Bravo praises Ronda’s guard and speculated whether she would have had more success pulling guard in the Holly Holm fight.

Ronda’s head coach, Edmond Tarverdyan, said that he will like to see Ronda comeback to fight Cris Cyborg. This led to criticism from many fighters and Ronda’s former rival Miesha Tate, who was shocked that Edmond would make such a “silly” suggestion.

MMA Fighting reported that Cris Cyborg is no longer interested in fighting Ronda Rousey because she is no longer “psychologically well and confident.” Cris, who is the UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion, suggested that she fights Ronda in the WWE instead.

