Scott Disick, Sofia Richie Share Passionate Kiss At Celebratory Dinner– But What Were They Celebrating?

Scott Disick, 34, and Sofia Richie, 19, shared a passionate kiss at a romantic dinner on Saturday night. But what’s interesting about the photos and videos from the dinner is that, according to TMZ, they were celebrating something special and there was a cake inscribed with “Congratulations Scott and Sofia.”

This raises lots of questions, namely what were they celebrating. Is it an engagement or maybe a pregnancy? According to a TMZ source, Scott and Sofia aren’t engaged. But another source informed them that it’s Scott and Sofia’s official announcement that they’re in a relationship.

Scott and Sofia have been getting very cozy lately. As the Daily Mail reports, they were seen on a boat on Saturday giving the cameras lots of public displays of affection. They also shared photos of each other on their respective social media profiles, which gives even more credence to the claim that they are in a relationship.

As E! Online reports, Scott recently shared a photo of him and Sofia on his Instagram story for the first time. In the photo, Disick is standing very close to the 19-year-old daughter of legendary singer Lionel Richie. He’s wearing a black Gucci t-shirt while she’s wearing a red bikini top under a black tank top.

According to E!, Scott and Sofia were hanging out at the beach in Miami after they spent the night partying with Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend and alleged baby-daddy, Travis Scott.

Travis Scott and Scott Disick Turn Up at Concert After News Kylie's Pregnant https://t.co/ewPaF7AldP — TMZ (@TMZ) September 24, 2017

Scott Disick locks lips with Sofia Richie as they set sail in Miami https://t.co/FrGjwWHUla — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 24, 2017

As E! notes, the two were first spotted together at The Cannes Film Festival in May and have been spending lots of time together since then. After rumors of them dating started at Cannes, Sofia took to her Twitter account to state that she and Scott were just “homies.” However, the relationship seems to have deepened since then. One insider source told E! that they are now “practically inseparable” and that Scott has been “romancing” Sophie. He is reportedly showering her with sweet, romantic gestures which are bringing them even closer together.

Sofia Richie just gave plaid a major upgrade for fall and we're obsessed: https://t.co/GXmZjxahf4 pic.twitter.com/e6s8uCH4jM — E! Style (@EOnlineStyle) September 13, 2017

Scott Disick and Travis Scott were seen partying together Saturday night amid reports of Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy: https://t.co/X8z7iOg5wm pic.twitter.com/ryP9njRciG — E! News (@enews) September 24, 2017

What do you think Sofia Richie and Scott Disick were celebrating at that dinner? Do you think their 15-year age difference is scandalous? Will their relationship last? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

