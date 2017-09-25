Duggar Family News: Jana Duggar Courting Mystery Man On Facebook? Jessa & Husband Also In Photo

Jana Duggar has been getting attention as the interviewer for Joseph and Kendra after their wedding. She asked them about their tendencies, wedding planning, and more. Since she has not been courting, she does not get the screen time that her married sisters with kids get. So when she was spotted with her siblings having dinner with a mystery man, Counting On fans started stoking courting rumors.

The 27-year-old Duggar is one of the eldest kids of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar who isn’t married. The only other one is her fraternal twin, John David. Recently, however, it has been circulating that he started seeing a girl in Texas, and that is the reason why he flies so frequently to the Lone Star State, leaving his twin at home to take care of the family.

Jana has faced some courting rumors in the past, but they have not amounted to much. At first, she was linked to Lawson Bates, who also comes from a family who has reality TV about having numerous kids. Then there were brief stints of being associated with Tim Tebow, a former professional American football player. Because the family never confirmed these courtships, for all intents and purposes, Jana has never courted, let alone had a marriage offer before.

Now, a picture of a family dinner, which included a never-before-seen man, on the family’s Facebook page is sparking rumors about Jana having “a beau.”

“Hmmm wonder who the new guy is,” a fan commented.

The fans tried to figure out who he is. While some thought that it was Amy Duggar’s husband, Dillon King, but others pointed out his “whole face is different.”

One fan seemed sure of the identity of the mystery man.

“For everyone losing their minds trying to figure out who the strange guy is, he’s Caleb Williams,” she wrote. “He’s a church friend of the family.”

Whoever this may be, fans agreed on the fact that the camera captured him not at his finest. They noticed that his underwear was showing in the photo.

“Good grief, poor guy probably doesn’t even realize his shirt is untucked,” a fan wrote.

“I don’t think he’d date Jana or rather she wouldn’t date him,” another commented. “He’s sloppy.”

Jessa Duggar and her husband, Ben Seewald, were also in the picture, the only married Duggar couple present. They have a history of being matchmakers, having brought Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo together.

Jana still continues to play a supportive role for all her younger siblings at home. Being the only girl over the age of 18 living at home, it looks like she takes initiative when it comes to daily chores and cooking. In one of the latest clips from TLC’s Counting On, she cooked her younger brother, Joseph Duggar, breakfast the day he was going to propose to Kendra Caldwell.

Jana making some delicious homemade bread for Christmas day! It’s a family favorite. 🙂 A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Dec 24, 2016 at 8:51am PST

Do you think Jana will ever be able to live independently from her parents and siblings? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]