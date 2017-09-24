Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Went From Mortal Enemies To Friendly Terms – Here Is How They Did It

It has been a long, difficult year for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt since they announced their split last September. However, it now seems that the former couple is getting along for the sake of the children and doing better than ever.

A source close to the couple claims that in recent weeks both Jolie and Pitt have mended their relationship to the point that they can keep in regular contact and put their toxic break-up behind them.

Earlier this year, Jolie moved into a mansion just down the street from the former family home, and the insider claims Pitt has been staying with Jolie and the children a couple of days a week. This is quite the change from where things were just a few months ago when Jolie brought in the FBI over allegations of child abuse against Pitt for losing his temper in front of the kids.

After an investigation, Pitt was cleared of any wrongdoing.

In January, the actors brought in a private judge to handle their divorce, but it is still ongoing and nothing has been settled.

The source claims that Brad Pitt, 53, and Angelina Jolie, 42, have improved their relationship because Pitt finally opened up about his drinking problem and has made steps to fix it. In May, he reportedly gave up alcohol (except for the occasional glass of wine with dinner) and instead relies on cranberry juice and fizzy water.

Pitt has also started therapy to help him with his parenting, which includes art classes to help him get through this major life change.

For the most part, the two have been quiet about their split. It wasn’t until earlier this month that Jolie shared in interviews that the past year has been difficult for her and she doesn’t like being single. She hasn’t said anything outright hateful when it comes to Pitt, but she has implied that their marriage wasn’t healthy. The couple was together for twelve years (married for two) before calling it quits.

Meanwhile, Pitt has been silent on the topic. Hollywood Life reports that the War Machine star has chosen not to say anything about Jolie to the media because he doesn’t want to make things worse for her or their six children.

Tell us! Are you surprised that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are getting along? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]