Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Headed For Reality Spinoff Just Before Start Of NBA Season?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson could he be headed for their own reality TV spinoff that could overlap with the upcoming NBA season.

Hollywood Life reports momager Kris Jenner has been feverishly pushing the idea to Khloe, who appears a bit worried such a move might be “overdoing it” in terms of highlighting the couple’s already high-profile relationship.

The 33-year-old Kardashian previously had her own show with ex-NBA husband Lamar Odom before the two infamously fizzled out.

“She regrets doing the show with Lamar, she views that as a mistake, so it’s not high on her list to do it again,” said a source. “If Tristan wanted to that would be a different story, she’d do anything for him.”

The two may have other things to consider before signing their names on the dotted for their own spinoff, namely how Thompson’s superstar teammate LeBron James and all he rest of his teammates might feel about such an intrusive development.

While TMZ recently reported James and Kardashian were spied hugging it out after a night on the town with Thompson and others at Universal Studios, it’s been well documented things haven’t always been so peaceful between the two.

Back during the 2016-17 NBA season, Hollywood Life reported the Cavs officially appeared spooked by talk of the “Kardashian Kurse” after they embarked on one of their roughest stretches in recent memory.

“The Cavs haven’t been playing up to their potential lately, and they’re coming up with every reason possible for their bad play.”

Talk of the “Kardashian Kurse” has grown legendary in some circles after a number of high-profile men were romantically linked with Kardashian women, only to inexplicably began to suffer through rough patches in their careers right around the time they went public with one of the sisters.

Odom’s NBA career tragically flamed out amid rampant rumors of major drug use while he and Khloe were still married and later James Harden and his Houston Rockets suffered through a stretch where they fell from a No. 2 seed in the Western Conference all the way down to a No. 7 seed.

Harden, a top MVP candidate this season, recently admitted he came to feel he needed to “eliminate” Kardashian from his life to get back to being himself.

“I’m not worried about anything but hooping,” he added of his current mind set. “I didn’t like all the attention. I feel like it was for no reason. I wasn’t getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don’t need that.”

More recently, Kim Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, suffered through what doctors described as a “mental meltdown.”

Kim Kardashian was also infamously married to NBA veteran Kris Humphries for all of 72 days.

[Featured Image by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images]