‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Victor Recruits Graham To Help Implement Revenge Plot Against Jack

Young and The Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that Victor (Eric Braeden) recruits Graham (Max Shippee) to help implement his revenge plot against his archenemy Jack (Peter Bergman).

Graham is secretly working on a revenge plot against Dina (Marla Adams) and her family. However, he is dissimulating so as to remain in Dina’s good graces. He can’t afford to lose Dina’s patronage. She is paying him generously to be her right-hand man.

Graham’s first move was to secretly hire a photographer to stalk Jack and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). The photographer snapped photographs of Jack and Nikki kissing at the Abbott cabin.

Graham sent the photos to Victor and addressed the envelope to make it look as if it was Dina who sent them. Graham’s motive for sending the photos to Victor and making it look like they were sent by Dina is arguable.

However, it seems likely that his immediate intention was to spark hostilities between Victor and Jack. He appeared to be trying to use Victor as a tool to fight against Jack who is working with Ashley (Eileen Davidson) to dig up dirt on him and cause Dina to break her relationship with him.

Graham probably feels that attacks from Victor would leave Jack with less time to focus on efforts to dig into his past.

The fact that Graham tried to deceive Victor to think that Dina sent the photos suggests that Graham might have had a secondary motive of pitting Jack against Dina. Jack would readily believe that Dina sent the photos to Victor because she has never hidden her opposition to Jack’s romance with Nikki.

The likely overall effect of Graham’s move would be to isolate Dina and thus make her more vulnerable to his manipulation.

Dina’s children know that she has willed the bulk of her estate to Graham. The fact that Graham stands to gain from Dina’s death makes Jack and Ashley very concerned about his motives.

Victor could make his move to recruit Graham after he learns that it was Graham who sent the photos showing Jack and Nikki kissing. Victor could take Graham’s action as evidence that he is willing to work against Jack’s interest and that he could be a useful ally in his perpetual scheming to outmaneuver Jack. Alternatively, it could be Graham who reaches out to Victor.

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers indicate that Victor is driving his life towards the precipice by engaging in confrontation on several fronts at once. Victor is fighting against Jack as well as against Nick. He is also involved in a face-off with Nikki.

