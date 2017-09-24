‘Westworld’ Season 2: Release Date, Latest Casting News And Trailer

Westworld Season 2 is on the way and it will be released on HBO next year. Ahead of the premiere, the showrunners have teased the premiere episode title, some of the storyline and there is also a comic-con trailer.

The first season did record-breaking numbers for HBO and the epic finale spawned several fan theories and sets up the upcoming season. We find out that William was the Man in Black and Ford executes his master plan or at least some of it. He had Delores kill him the same way Arnold requested and there was an epic bloodbath of Westworld host killing the unsuspecting guests.

The second season will see through the rest of Dr Ford’s narrative as the first episode is titled “Journey into Night.” This is the name of Ford’s last narrative, which means he planned a lot more than the evolving host and killing spree.

Gustaf Skarsgård of Vikings has been added to the cast as Karl Strand, described as “a white-collar guy comfortable in the field,” according to Variety. Fares Fares will portray Antoine Costa, who is characterized as “a tech expert with an objective perspective.” Betty Gabriel will play Maling, described as “trying to restore order on the ground.”

It is clear that Ford thought of the host as an evolution from humans. He expressed this view when he stated that humans ate Neanderthals. It is unclear what he has in store for the conscious host or whether they truly have free will. Some fans have speculated that humans may find a way of controlling the conscious host.

Some of the returning cast members are featured in the trailer. Ed Harris will return as the older William, Thandie Newton as Maeve and Talulah Riley has been upgraded to the main cast.

Westworld Season 2 is yet to get an official release date. However, it will likely return in the 2018 fall season. Fans should expect the first episode to be released in October 2018.

In Season 2, the series will explore the technology behind the host. Showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan revealed that the series will go into detail about the power source and construction of the host. Westworld fans will see the aftermath of the bloodbath of the Season 1 finale. However, the series will not continue where the first season ended.

