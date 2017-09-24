Jenelle Evans Weds David Eason After Calling Off The Wedding: See The ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star’s Gorgeous Dress

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans married David Eason yesterday after calling off the wedding the night before. The two wed in an outdoor ceremony at their home in North Carolina while their family and friends looked on.

Evans looked stunning in a white sweetheart gown as she walked down the aisle to marry her best friend. The dress featured extravagant floral details, thin shoulder straps, and a deep sweetheart neckline. The sexy dress hugged her in all the right places before flaring out at the drop waistline. Evans included dangling earrings and a necklace as accessories, and the mother of three wore her dark hair down in curls with a veil at the crown of her head.

Evans had kept her social media followers up to date when it came to shopping for the perfect dress. In July, via Instagram, she shared a picture of her surrounded by wedding gowns and captioned it “It’s finally happening!” The next month, she shared with her followers that it was time to pick up her dress, but she didn’t give any details on the dress.

Her groom wore a white tuxedo coat with a gray shirt, black tie, and black pants. He also opted for some sunglasses to help keep the sun out of his eyes so he could focus on his bride.

The couple got engaged in February not long after Jenelle Evans gave birth to their daughter, Ensley. The reality star also has two other children: 8-year-old Jace, with ex Andrew Lewis, and 3-year-old Kaiser, with ex Nathan Griffith. Eason also has two kids from previous relationships, daughter Maryssa and son Kaden.

One person who did not attend the wedding was Evans’s estranged mom, Barbara. The two have been in a bitter custody battle over Jace, and Barbara told People in July that she did not get invited to the wedding. The two have not resolved their issues, resulting in mom missing out on her daughter’s big day.

For a few hours, it seemed possible that everyone was going to miss out because Evans and Eason reportedly got into a huge fight the day before the wedding. A source at Hollywood Life says that is just how the two are, “they are very passionate and explosive.”

Apparently, even though they do fight, it’s not long before they make up. Evans told the site that she is OK and that everything is good.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]