Prince Harry To Melania Trump: Was Harry’s Devil Hand Signal For Melania? Body Language Experts Speak [Video]

Photos of Prince Harry posing with first lady Melania Trump are going viral, and viewers are trying to figure out what Harry was doing with his hand when he met Melania for the first time. Melania was leading the USA team delegation prior to the Invictus Games 2017 scheduled for September 23, in Toronto, Canada. However, it is Harry’s hand gesture that is getting plenty of buzz and has folks on social media asking if Harry was attempting to send some sort of signal with his hand. According to Twitter, popular searches regarding Prince Harry’s hand included “Prince Harry hand signal” and “Prince Harry hand sign,” as well as “Prince Harry hand gesture.”

People on Twitter are asking what Prince Harry was trying to say with his hand, with many folks accusing Harry of giving the devil horns signal, perhaps if not directly to Melania then to the Trump regime. According to The Sun, Prince Harry forced a smile when he met Melania – a smile that disappeared when Harry turned away from the cameras. As seen in the below photos, Prince Harry tucked the thumb, ring finger and middle finger of his right hand into his suit jacket. This left Harry’s index finger and pinkie finger out – an almost “I love you” sign language movement, except for the thumb being tucked away.

According to Jezebel, Harry’s hand signal was a clear symbol of the common devil horns that folks sometimes throw up in the air, with their two fingers mimicking Satan’s proverbial horns. Prince Harry intentionally held the hand signal for several seconds as he looked into the cameras and gave a quick grin, as seen in the below video. Whereas viewers online are likening Harry’s hand sign to something evil, the real question is: Was Harry calling Melania evil?

As reported by the Daily Mail, Harry was a lot more comfortable around former first lady Michelle Obama, according to body language experts, than Harry appeared around Melania. The publication notes that Harry seemed more guarded around Melania. Unlike the “devil horns” hand signal Harry gave whilst standing next to Melania, Harry didn’t make such hand gestures with Michelle, but appeared calm and relaxed, sitting with opened legs.

Patti Wood, a body language expert, noted how Harry closed off his hands and clasped them together, which was a protective move when he met Melania in Toronto on Saturday.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation]