How Katie Holmes Learned From Nicole Kidman And Made Suri A Priority In Case Of Cruise Marriage

Katie Holmes has carried on making her name in the entertainment industry as both a big screen and small screen actress, in addition to trying her hand as director, recently. The beauty has, in addition, demonstrated that she is a wonderful mother to daughter Suri Cruise, 11, also the daughter of actor Tom Cruise.

Although Holmes is present daily in the life of Suri, claims have been made that Cruise has not seen his daughter in years and has not even contacted Suri lately, as IB Times relays. Amid rumors swirling that Katie Holmes is now officially in a relationship with Collateral actor Jamie Foxx, additional reports have been made that after five years of divorce following a seven-year marriage, Holmes is finally reaching out to Tom Cruise to be more present in the life of their daughter.

It is no secret that Tom’s faith in The Church of Scientology has caused a rift in both of his marriages. Cruise was married to actress Nicole Kidman for nearly a decade and the two share adopted children, Isabella, 24, and Connor, 22. It was reportedly a nasty divorce that Kidman endured from Cruise back in 2001, and rumors indicate that leaders of the church were behind distancing Nicole from her two children, seeing as she walked away from the faith.

Kidman was considered a “suppressive person” by the church and the kids sided with Cruise. The actress has shared in the past how awful it is that Connor and Isabella do not even call her mom or mother anymore. Instead, the now-adults refer to the star as “Nicole.” Mercury News reminds of words Kidman shared about being estranged from her older children.

“My kids don’t call me mommy, they don’t even call me mom. They call me Nicole, which I hate and tell them off for it.”

Recently at the Emmys, Kidman surprised viewers when she spoke only of her two daughters, Sunday and Faith, whom the star shares with hubby Keith Urban, during her time in the spotlight. This speaks volumes about her current relationship with her older children.

In the case of Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise, it was alleged that the Dawson’s Creek star shocked Cruise with a phone call one day while he was filming an earlier installment of Mission Impossible, telling him she was filing for divorce. Reports were then made that Holmes acted so swiftly due to Cruise’s intentions to send their daughter to a school run by Scientology members.

It seems that Holmes took note of how Kidman was separated from her children when things changed in her own marriage to Cruise, and Katie knew she had to act before leaders of the faith were able to impact the decisions of her own daughter.

Since splitting from Cruise, Katie Holmes has maintained a close-knit bond with her daughter and is praised for her efforts as a single mom in the tough industry of entertainment.

