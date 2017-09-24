‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor: Luke And Snoke’s Mysterious Newfound Similarity

For a while now, there have been reports that Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) will be donning an interesting piece of ornament from Darth Vader in Star Wars: Episode 8 –The Last Jedi.

This is seemingly confirmed in a Funko toy released on Force Friday that is based on one of the Jedi master’s looks in the upcoming sequel. It is being said that Luke will wear as a necklace a piece of red kyber crystal that once belonged to his fallen father.

In a photo of the Star Wars: Episode 8 figure provided to the hardworking Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Mike Zeroh, there is a hint of red on Luke’s chest area, which is believed to be the said fragment.

In the Star Wars mythology, kyber crystals are used to build a Jedi or a Sith’s lightsaber. Darth Vader had a red one and a scrap of it is apparently obtained by Luke in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi.

How he managed to do so remains to be seen, but the greater mystery is why he is walking around with Darth Vader’s kyber crystal on him. This has some fans thinking that this has to do with Luke’s bold statement to end the Jedi order in the Star Wars: Episode 8 teaser trailer.

It is also believed that one of the reasons Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) is adamant in going after his uncle in The Last Jedi is that piece of ornament, which he reportedly intends to use on his own lightsaber to make it fully stable.

Kylo Ren has declared himself entitled to Darth Vader’s possessions as he attempts to “finish what he started.” He wants to resemble and follow the most terrifying Sith Lord the galaxy far, far away has ever seen as close as possible, and the kyber crystal he once owned is definitely a must-have for him.

It is to be noted that, as Nerdist recently discovered, Supreme Leader Snoke is also wearing what is said to be a black kyber crystal but as a ring. According to Zeroh, it is called the Onyx, and it is apparently one of the ancient Sith’s weapons in Star Wars: Episode 8. The crystal itself is believed to be a bit from his rumored black lightsaber or darksaber, the type of which has never been featured in Star Wars cinema.

With both Luke and Snoke rocking these kyber crystals, it is being speculated that they will be central to the plot in The Last Jedi. It also suggests that both characters may know something others do not about the possible use of these rare items outside of lightsabers.

Should this be the case, it will help the franchise significantly expand the Star Wars lore in the films, as it is usually only delved into in books and comics.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi hits the theaters December 15.

