Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Reportedly Fuel Battle Over Kids, Including ‘Tomboy’ Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s Education

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt shocked the world about a year ago when news spread of their split. In the months after the bombshell divorce filing, rumors have ranged from claiming that Angelina and Brad were in a seemingly endless war with each other to speculation that Jolie and Pitt were ready to reunite. Brangelina’s spotlight has expanded to encompass all six kids, with Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt even adding to the rumors by supporting Angelina in her recent red carpet appearances for her film.

Brad Pitt Worries About Angelina Jolie Using Home School?

A new report claims that Brad is worried about Angelina when it comes to her role in raising their kids. In Touch told readers that Pitt is concerned that the children are not getting a good education with Jolie.

“Brad Pitt fears estranged wife Angelina Jolie hasn’t provided a proper education for their six children.”

Despite some claims that the divorce is on hold, a family insider told the magazine that Brad and Angelina are clashing over the right way to educate their children. The source claimed that Jolie has “lost control” of the kids, including their education. Brad reportedly has noticed and is “troubled,” added the insider.

According to the source, Pitt worries that the children are not receiving sufficient “basic education.” Although Angelina’s children reportedly have home tutors, according to the insider, there is reportedly an issue with the home schooling method as well, as far as Brad is concerned.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt At War: Kids ‘Know How To Con’ Tutors?

The insider revealed that the war between the estranged spouses has escalated over the issue of education. While some families use home schooling methods successfully, Pitt is concerned because of his children’s behavior, according to the family insider.

“The kids know how to con and manipulate [the home tutors].”

Moreover, when it comes to reasons for Brad and Angelina to battle, it’s the education of the children that is at stake, added the source. Calling it one of Pitt’s “bones of contention” with Jolie, the insider explained that the actor continues to desire to see his children in private schools with a set structure.

“He knows they are smart, loving children, but he doesn’t want to see them become lost individuals later on in life,” added the source.

Brangelina Kids Are ‘Children Of The World,’ But Do They Lack Structure?

Yahoo noted that Pitt once proclaimed that his and Angelina’s kids are “children of the world.” But despite that proclamation, he reportedly is dissatisfied with the way those children are being educated, according to sources quoted by the publication.

“Sources close to the 53-year-old actor [say] Brad isn’t happy with the level of education the couple’s brood is currently receiving.”

The children range in age from Maddox, 16, to Pax, 13, and Zahara, 12. Jolie and her estranged husband also have 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, along with 11-year-old Shiloh. One of the insiders quoted by Yahoo claimed that Pitt thinks Angelina is “overwhelmed” by life as a single mom.

Inside Brangelina’s Kids’ Home Life: Rumors Of Late Nights And Sugary Treats

In addition, the source said that Pitt is concerned about the alleged “no rules” home life. The kids reportedly sometimes stay up past midnight, enjoying “sugary snacks and soda.” As a result of those late nights, the children sleep late the next day, and Yahoo reported that the actor is concerned.

“Brad believes it’s this unstructured home life that is causing a major disruption to the kids’ routine.”

But it’s the education of his and Angelina’s children that reportedly may play a key role in the divorce negotiations, according to the insider.

“He wants a firm say in their education when custody is finally sorted out,” said the source.

According to In Touch, Jolie is currently residing with the six kids in the six-bedroom home that she bought in Los Angeles’ Los Feliz neighborhood. The magazine also noted that there have been “numerous reports” of Angelina’s and Brad’s kids “running amok in their new California hometown.”

Earlier this month, Shiloh and Vivienne were seen “walking barefoot and looking unkempt in a Target parking lot,” claimed the publication. But it seems as if Pitt achieves his alleged desire to have all the kids in a structured private school, the sisters may be soon wearing school uniforms.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Education: Gender Identity Milestone?

The new reports from In Touch and Yahoo about Brad’s and Angelina’s alleged clash over educating their kids come in the wake of speculation about Shiloh’s noted preference for wearing outfits that resemble her brothers’ clothes. As the Inquisitr reported, Jolie once said that Shiloh “wants to be a boy” and “thinks she is one of the brothers,” while Pitt told Oprah earlier in his daughter’s life that she wanted to be called John. Media reports repeatedly have described Jolie-Pitt as a “tomboy.”

OK magazine published an article last year claiming that Shiloh wore only boys’ clothes after allegedly questioning her gender identity to Brad and Angelina. The topic of education for Jolie-Pitt was addressed, with an insider telling the publication that Jolie and Pitt were getting advice from experts to provide Shiloh with a supportive environment.

“They don’t plan on addressing her gender until it’s time for high school.”

While she’s not quite ready for high school at 11-years-old, she is reportedly “a very impressive young person with a killer brain on her shoulders,” added the source. Consequently, if her father’s reported desire to have Shiloh and her siblings enter private school, it sounds as if Jolie-Pitt is ready to be the A-list couple’s A-plus student.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]