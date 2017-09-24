‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Surprises Baby Ember Jean With An Adorable Gift

Matt Roloff is one cool grandpa! The Little People, Big World patriarch is enjoying his new role as a grandparent to two precious babies, Zach and Tori’s 4-month-old baby, Jackson, and Jeremy and Audrey’s 2-week-old baby girl, Ember Jean.

On Saturday night, Matt “snuck into” Jeremy and Audrey’s yard to surprise baby Ember with a sweet gift — a huge, life-sized signage of a stork with Ember’s name on it. According to the 55-year-old reality star, it’s his “welcome home” present for his granddaughter, who was born Sept. 10.

“Sneaking out in the middle of the night to make sure Ember Jean had her own personal ‘Welcome Home’ sign…Grandpa Roloff style,” Matt wrote in his Facebook post. In the picture, the 55-year-old reality star was beaming from ear-to-ear, the picture of a proud grandpa.

Matt Roloff is certainly a loving and doting grandfather. His two grandkids are surely fortunate to enjoy his lively and active personality. He’s always planning new additions to the Roloff Farms in preparation for when the babies can finally run around their beautiful property.

Just recently, Matt also launched his children’s book entitled Little Lucy Big Race, which he dedicated to his first grandson, baby Jackson. The book is about his pet dog named Lucy and talks about children’s amazing faith, hope, and perseverance amid life’s challenges. As many LPBW fans know, Jackson was born with achondroplasia, the same type of dwarfism that both Amy and Zach have.

Meanwhile, Little People, Big World fans are clamoring for more photos of the newest addition to the Roloff family. Jeremy and Audrey have not been posting photos of baby Ember except for a couple of exclusive shots released by TLC and Us Weekly. This has certainly left fans wondering why the Roloffs seem to be holding back from sharing their new baby with fans.

Matt Roloff seemed to address the fans’ curiosity in his recent FB status. He wrote that Ember is being “a bit shy” right now, and Jeremy and Audrey are still settling in their new normal. He assured fans, however, that the baby is doing fine and will be a “big time star” once they can post more pictures.

“Miss Ember Jean…the most perfect package life can deliver. She’s a bit shy now as mom and dad get her settled into her normal daily routine. But you all are going love the result. This little baby is a big time star…just wait and see.”

Likewise, Amy Roloff has also expressed her excitement over being a second-time grandma. She recently updated her followers that she has just visited baby Ember, who she described as “so precious” and “beautiful.”

“I’m over the moon the 2nd time as a grandma seeing and visiting with my granddaughter Ember Jean (Jer and Auj daughter). She is so precious and beautiful. Can’t wait to post a picture or two of her soon.”

Little People, Big World is expected to be back on television soon, as the Roloff family members have all confirmed that they have resumed filming. Last season ended with the birth of baby Jackson, and the new one will likely follow Audrey’s pregnancy–from her adorable baby shower to baby Ember’s arrival.

[Featured Image by Matt Roloff/Facebook]