Trump Uninvites Stephen Curry And Team At White House, GSW To Continue DC Trip For Better Cause

President Donald Trump publicly uninvited Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors for a White House visit. This occurred after Curry stated that he would rather decline a visit to the presidential residence if given the chance.

On Saturday, Trump took to Twitter for his usual tweet session and called out Curry and the Golden State Warriors for allegedly being hesitant on visiting the White House.

The president is apparently outraged by the team’s reluctance to participate in the traditional meet-and-greet after a championship victory. In his tweet, Trump did not hold back in expressing his dismay about the team’s action.

The outspoken leader reiterated that being invited to go to the White House is a “great honor” and that not everyone gets the chance to set foot inside the official residence of the president.

Seemingly offended by Curry’s statement, Trump bluntly uninvited the entire Golden State Warriors.

“Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a Championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!”

Stephen Curry doesn't hold back on whether he'll vote to visit White House. pic.twitter.com/n2PBAtYQdA — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 22, 2017

Shortly after Donald Trump’s blunt tweet against the team, the Golden State Warriors confirmed that they will still continue their trip to Washington, D.C., and use it for a better cause.

Apparently, the 2017 NBA Champions have already made other plans during their official visit to the city. In a statement released by the team, it was revealed that they are planning to use the opportunity to do something “constructive.”

“In lieu of a visit to the White House, we have decided that we’ll constructively use our trip to the nation’s capital in February to celebrate equality, diversity and inclusion — the values that we embrace as an organization.”

Stephen Curry, on the other hand, also shared his reaction to Donald Trump’s tweet. According to the Golden State Warriors’ point guard, the president’s action “cemented” his beliefs about him and how things in the country are going.

He also reiterated that his reluctance to visit the White House remains the same.

“It’s surreal, to be honest. I don’t know why he feels the need to target certain individuals, rather than others.”

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

A #POTUS whose name alone creates division and anger. Whose words inspire dissension and hatred can't possibly "Make America Great Again" — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) September 23, 2017

With everything that's going on in our country, why are YOU focused on who's kneeling and visiting the White House??? #StayInYoLane — Chris Paul (@CP3) September 23, 2017

Aside from Curry, other NBA stars also voiced their opinion about Trump’s public outburst against the team. LeBron James came to Curry’s defense and even called the president a “bum.”

Kobe Bryant also slammed Trump in his tweet, adding that his name alone “creates division and anger” in the country. Meanwhile, Chris Paul pointed out that as president, Trump should be focusing on what’s going on in the country and not on who’s visiting the White House.

Stephen Curry applauded his fellow NBA players for being “courageous” in speaking up.

[Featured Image by Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Images]