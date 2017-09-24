Melania Trump ‘Doesn’t Want To Be At The White House,’ Says Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen’s disdain for Donald Trump and the First Family is well documented on her Twitter account. Earlier this week, Chrissy joined much of Twitter to make fun of Ivanka Trump’s misuse of the word, “otherwise.” Saturday, she took aim at Donald Trump for his tirade against Stephen Curry, who he recently uninvited to the White House after Stephen hesitated to confirm a future visit.

Trump wrote, via Twitter, “Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!”

Chrissy Teigen replied to Donald Trump’s quoted Tweet from John Legend’s account, using his wife, Melania Trump to deliver what one tweeter called a “sick burn.”

melania doesn’t even want to be at the White House

At the time of this writing, Donald Trump has not responded to Chrissy Teigen, which could be because he hasn’t seen her Tweet. Donald Trump blocked Teigen over the summer after the model replied, “lol no one likes you” after he Tweeted that it was “very sad” that Republicans “were willing to do very little to protect their President.” It was that response, after “9 years” of speaking out against Trump that, according to Teigen, got her blocked.

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

Even so, Chrissy Teigen is far from the first person to insist the Melania Trump does not want to be at the White House, or in Donald Trump’s company at all. Melania has been far less active than her predecessor, Michelle Obama, who dove into the role of the first lady with enthusiasm.

This, coupled with the fact that Melania Trump failed to immediately move into the White House with her son, Barron, has inspired many articles which suggest that there might be some sort of discontent between Melania and Donald. Some have even gone so far to suggest that Melania Trump might even be having a secret affair.

Donald Trump hasn’t responded to either of those particular rumors, so he might not respond to Chrissy’s reply either.

What do you think about Chrissy Teigen asserting that Melania Trump doesn’t want to be at the white house? Do you agree with her? Do you think she was out of line? You can sound off in the comment section below.

[Featured Image By Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]