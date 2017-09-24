NFL Player Protests: See What Teams And Players Joined Protest Sunday After Donald Trump’s Critical Remarks

NFL player protests are expected to increase dramatically on Sunday after Donald Trump’s controversial remarks condemning the players taking a knee during the national anthem, with a number of new players and some entire teams expected to join in.

There have been dozens of NFL players engaging in some form of shows of protest during the national anthem, a movement sparked last year by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick to speak out against police misconduct against minorities. As those protests have spread around the league, they have also generated controversy among some who claimed that the protests were disrespectful of the flag or the U.S. military.

Donald Trump joined that group on Friday, slamming NFL players during a rally in Alabama. Speaking in support of U.S. Senate candidate Luther Strange, Trump drifted into a tirade against NFL players who protested the national anthem.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b***h off the field right now. He is fired. He’s fired!” Trump said (via CNN). “Total disrespect of our heritage, a total disrespect of everything that we stand for. Everything that we stand for.”

The remarks drew an immediate backlash, with many calling it inappropriate for the president to encourage owners to fire players expressing a political viewpoint.

Several players and teams met on Saturday to discuss NFL protests, including members of the Buffalo Bills. The team’s star running back, LeSean McCoy, called Trump an “a**hole” on Saturday, and the teammates may be following suit with a protest on Sunday.

The team’s owners, Terry and Kim Pegula, released a statement on Saturday saying that the team discussed having some kind of show of unity on Saturday. The Pegulas also condemned Trump’s remarks.

Statement from Buffalo Bills Owners Terry and Kim Pegula. pic.twitter.com/i3D5xzBBSn — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) September 24, 2017

Sports Illustrated writer Peter King said he expected many similar NFL protests to take place on Sunday.

“My sense, after asking around with numerous on Saturday, is that it’ll look like this a lot of places,” King wrote.

Others were calling on NFL players to expand the protests on Sunday after Donald Trump’s remarks. GQ writer Jay Willis encouraged every single NFL player to join the demonstrations at Sunday’s games, not only in unity against Trump’s statements but in acknowledgment of the racial disparities that sparked the original protest.

“Donald Trump’s attempt at bullying dissenters is an attack on all players, and it functions as a grimly on-point illustration of the same brand of systemic racism that first prompted Kaepernick to take a seat. At this point, remaining both neutral and silent is no longer an option.”

More information about new NFL protests in the wake of Donald Trump’s remarks will be added to this story throughout the day, including pictures of these demonstrations.

[Featured Image by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images]