The end is almost here and fans are already concerned about who will survive in the Teen Wolf Season 6 finale. People are already worried that some major characters will get killed off by Gerald Argent’s brutal attack in “The Wolves of War.” But is it possible that Derek Hale will not be one of the survivors in Teen Wolf Season 6, Episode 20? Can Scott McCall and Stiles Stilinski manage to save the one werewolf who has helped them from the start?

In “Broken Glass,” Scott and his pack lost yet another valuable ally when Deucalion was taken down by Monroe’s henchman. Luckily, the former Alpha has already helped Scott and Malia train in blind fighting, but Deucalion’s death also hinted on the possibility that another wolf will get killed in the Teen Wolf Season 6 finale. Will Kate Argent try to go after Derek Hale in “The Wolves of War”?

The return of Derek Hale was certainly a welcome one last week, but the stakes are definitely high now that the final season is drawing to a close. There have been speculations that Kate Argent chose to steal Derek’s rare wolfsbane for one very particular reason. Will La Loba use the weapon against Scott, or is she planning to do something to Derek in the Teen Wolf Season 6 finale? Fans are hoping that Kate will not get a chance to inflict more damage in “The Wolves of War.”

The trailer for Teen Wolf Season 6, Episode 20 suggests that the supernatural beings of Beacon Hills will be working together in the final battle against Gerald Argent. Although there is no glimpse of Kate Argent in the teaser, “The Wolves of War” does confirm that Stiles and Derek will be on Scott’s side all the way until the end. Unfortunately, there are also speculations that either character will not live to see what will happen to the town at the conclusion of the Teen Wolf Season 6 finale.

Will Scott manage to defeat Gerald and save the supernatural creatures of Beacon Hills? Who will end up dead in Teen Wolf Season 6, Episode 20? Find out when “The Wolves of War” premieres on MTV on September 24.

[Featured Image by MTV]