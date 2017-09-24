Celebrities React To Trump’s Tirade Against The NFL, Plan To #TakeAKnee During Sunday Football Games

Donald Trump’s recent rant against the NFL and players who kneel during the national anthem has many celebrities up in arms. The #TakeAKnee hashtag continues to trend on social media in the aftermath of Trump’s tirade.

At a rally in Alabama, Donald Trump called for NFL owners to fire any “son of a b*tch” player who gets down on one knee during the traditional game-opening anthem, saying, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b*tch off the field right now! He’s fired! He’s fired!'”

Trump wasn’t just channeling his catchphrase from his days as host of The Apprentice. The POTUS believes that players who take a knee in protest are disrespecting the U.S. flag. Last year, former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was the first NFL player to take a knee during the “Star Spangled Banner” as a protest of social injustice. Kaepernick is currently an unsigned free agent.

One year later, the Donald said that any NFL owner who fires a kneeling player would be “the most popular person” in the country—at least for a week. Trump also called for fans to leave the stadium if they see a player protesting by refusing to stand for the national anthem.

“If you see [a player protest], even if it’s one player, leave the stadium,” Trump said, according to Yahoo Sports. “I guarantee things will stop. Things will stop. Just pick up and leave.”

Of course, many football fans plan to do just the opposite. Some famous NFL fans even plan to take a knee in solidarity this Sunday—even if it’s from their living rooms. In addition, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see hundreds of pro football players take a knee this week at the start of their games.

As Trump called for wealthy NFL stars to be fired if they take a knee during the national anthem, many celebrities, including Mary Tyler Moore legend Ed Asner, Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams, and comedian Rosie O’Donnell revealed they plan to take a knee during Sunday’s football games. Country singer Chely Wright even appealed to fellow artists singing the nation’s song to kneel while doing it.

I am taking a knee on Sunday. I might need someone to help me up. #TakeAKnee — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) September 23, 2017

To my fellow artists who'll be singing anthem tomorrow at @NFL games, It would be a powerful statement if you were to kneel when you sing. — Chely Wright (@chelywright) September 24, 2017

Kneel so hard Sunday the earth shakes. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) September 23, 2017

We’re not on the plantation anymore Chump. There will be no “buck breaking” out here. Fingers on the hand form a fist. #TakeAKnee ‘til free. — jesse Williams. (@iJesseWilliams) September 23, 2017

Meanwhile, USA Today posted a series of tweets from Denver Broncos linebacker Shane Ray, who explained why he takes a knee during the national anthem.

“When I hear the anthem it’s not the words that make me feel like an American. It’s us as people for one moment feeling united standing together,” he wrote.

“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realize we are kneeling because we need everyone’s focus and eyes so that we can work for a change. We have your attention now. Time to start opening your eyes so that we can change and have all people proudly stand for our country.”

Take a look at the video below to hear Donald Trump’s comments about the NFL.

[Featured Image by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images]