‘GH’ Spoilers: Sonny Prepares For PC Mob War, Ava In Trouble, Griffin To The Rescue? Carly Stirs Trouble

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for the weeks of September 25 and October 2 tease preparation for mob war, betrayal and intrigue in Port Charles.

Ava In Trouble, Griffin To The Rescue?

General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 25 state that Ava (Maura West) betrays Patient 6. After Doctor Klein threatens to have her thrown out of the clinic, Ava hands over a phone number that Patient 6 secretly passed to her. Later, Doctor Klein calls the number and it is Sonny (Maurice Benard) who answers.

Ava betrayed Patient 6 because she was afraid of losing the opportunity to have her face restored.

GH spoilers hint that she later rues her action and tries to make amends. However, Ava would find herself in danger and Griffin (Matt Cohen) may have to come to her rescue.

Griffin makes a move after multiple efforts to get information from Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) yield results. The information he needs could come from other sources.

Sam Plans Jason’s Future

General Hospital spoilers state that Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) wakes up briefly from coma and has a seizure. The incident causes Sam (Kelly Monaco) distress. After Jason falls into coma again, Sam calls Monica (Leslie Charleson) to discuss her concerns about the arrangement for Jason’s long term care.

Sonny Prepares For Mob War

General Hospital spoiler tease that Sonny receives intelligence from Brick (Stephen A. Smith) that forces him to begin preparing for an eruption of mob war. Sonny is determined to protect his family against any threat that emerges.

and Sonny and the business, and even Liz! It's not fair to Sam and his family. Billy's Jason chooses her ???? #GH #GeneralHospital #Jasam pic.twitter.com/ruFuksPlVV — Gh Fanpage (@ghospitalfans) September 22, 2017

Carly Escalates War Against Nelle

Michael (Chad Duell) buys Nelle’s (Chloe Lanier) apartment and gives her the deed. Nelle is wary of the gesture. She does not see a future for her relationship with Michael because his mother, Carly (Laura Wright), has been attacking her with accusations of murder. Carly and Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) believe they have evidence that Nelle murdered her former fiancé, Zachary Grant.

Despite her initial reluctance, Nelle finally accepts Chad’s gift. She is happy that she now owns her apartment. However, Carly continues her campaign against Nelle. She is convinced that Nelle is not the right person for her son.

General Hospital spoiler tease that Nelle comes under attack. It appears that Carly instigates Zachary’s sister against Nelle. The move escalates tensions and Michael could be forced to make a move to stop the attacks from his mother.

GH spoilers tease that Carly eventually offers an apology. It appears that Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) is behind the peace move.

Will Carly apologize to Nelle for the trouble she caused? Is the apology genuine or is she merely trying to buy time as she plots her next move?

Nathan Confronts Spinelli

General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 25 state that Nathan (Ryan Paevey) has a confrontation with Spinelli (Bradford Anderson). The confrontation is sparked when Spinelli makes an apparently false accusation or conclusion about Amy (Risa Dorken) and Nathan that draws Nathan’s ire. However, Nathan’s outburst only helps to expose him and Amy.

Spoilers for the week of October 2 tease that Amy and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) connect and begin to build a relationship.

