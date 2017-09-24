Why Didn’t Meghan Markle Sit With Prince Harry At Invictus Games?

For weeks, royal watchers have been anticipating the Invictus Games in Toronto. It was rumored that Meghan Markle would officially attend the event with Prince Harry. Some even predicted that this is when the royal engagement would be announced.

So, why was Prince Harry sitting with first lady Melania Trump, not his lady love?

According to the Daily Mail, royal protocol, strictly followed for hundreds of years, determined where the Suits actress sat as well as respect for the athletes participating in the Invictus Games.

The Invictus Games in Toronto was to be the first public function that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were to attend together, yet, the couple sat 18 seats apart. The international games were created in 2014 by Princess Diana’s youngest son for former service people who were sick or wounded to participate in Paralympic-style games.

Perhaps the main reason they were not sitting together is that royal protocol does not allow the couple to sit together. When Kensington Palace makes that formal announcement that the couple is betrothed, then they will be officially photographed together and sit at such official functions.

Many royal watchers know that despite seven years of dating, there was never a photo of Kate Middleton and Prince William together until their formal engagement. When William and Harry held the Concert for Diana to mark the 10-year anniversary of her death, Kate was there but sat one row back and several seats over from William. When they were engaged, the press was invited and the first photographs were taken.

Royal protocol or not, it also may be noted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle certainly do not want the attention taken off of the athletes and placed themselves. The couple has been very careful of being considerate of others.

Despite arriving right before the ceremony began, the American actress looked relaxed and fabulous. Markle looked fashion-forward in a deep plum-colored Aritzia dress with a lightly pleated skirt and a purple Mackage leather jacket slung over her shoulders.

She looked extremely happy, sitting next to old friend Markus Anderson, the pal who had introduced the couple to each other. She was quite enthusiastic throughout the speeches and appeared quite proud of her boyfriend as he spoke to the cheering crowd.

Harry was well-spoken and received a lot of positive applause for his well thought out words.

“We can all win when we respect our friends, neighbors and communities.”

The Invictus Games lasts for eight days and the closing ceremony will be held on September 30. This promises to be quite the party, as Bryan Adams, Bruce Springsteen, and Kelly Clarkson will headlining this high-profile event.

What are your thoughts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sitting 18 seats apart at the Invictus Games? Do you think it was because of royal protocol or do you think that the couple did not want to take away from the spirit of the games and the athletes participating? Please share your thoughts and predictions of when Harry and the Suits actress will officially announce their engagement?

