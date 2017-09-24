‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Leaked Script Reveals Tyler Christopher’s Mystery Character?

It seems that a new DiMera family member is coming to Salem, and the character will be played by Tyler Christopher. A leaked script cover might have just revealed the mystery character that Tyler was booked for in Days of Our Lives.

Christopher’s role in Days of Our Lives has been kept secret, which makes fans curious as to what it would be. Now, a script cover suggests that Tyler will be playing a character named Stefan. Not much has been revealed about the character, but there is speculation that he might be a new DiMera who is related to Stefano (Joseph Mascolo). The prominent Salem family needs to grow in number after all, so it makes sense that the brand-new character would be a DiMera, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry. Stefan is also said to be a funny person.

Based on the episode’s script, which will air in March, there will be a criminal investigation. The sets for the episode include a Salem interrogation room and a Hong Kong police station. Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that the event might be tied to Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) and Belle (Martha Madison), who are in Hong Kong. Tyler Christopher’s character is expected to arrive at the same time as Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) early next year.

Meanwhile, on Days of Our Lives this October, Sami (Alison Sweeney) is going to stir things up when she returns to Salem to find out the truth about what happened to Will (Chandler Massey). She and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) will hold onto the possibility that their son is alive and they would try to locate him. Working together to find their son, Days spoilers tease that Sami and Lucas would become closer, and it might lead to the two getting back together. John (Drake Hogestyn), Marlena (Deidre Hall), Paul (Christopher Sean), and Sonny (Freddie Smith) would also help them in looking for Will. Days of Our Lives spoilers also tease that a search party will come to Memphis following a clue from Ben (Robert Scott Wilson). Ben escapes the sanitarium and crashes the double wedding of Chad and Abby and Paul and Sonny.

Days of Our Lives airs on weekdays at 1 p.m. on NBC.

