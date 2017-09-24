Derick Dillard’s Latest Tweet On ‘Women’ Puts Josh Duggar In The Line Of Fire

Derick Dillard’s tweets continue to attract criticism of the Duggar family. His latest post has put scandal-hit brother-in-law Josh Duggar in the crosshairs of fans and critics.

As he most often does, Derick Dillard on Friday tweeted a verse from the Bible that warns against adultery. This led to sharp reactions from Twitterati, many of whom criticized Derick for sharing the verse.

“The mouth of forbidden women is a deep pit; he with whom the Lord is angry will fall into it. (Proverbs 22:14)”

While some opined the tweet was patriarchal and misogynistic, others, who felt Derick was sermonizing to his followers, rebuked him by targeting Josh Duggar. Public opinion about Josh turned unfavorable for the Duggar family after allegations that he fondled his sisters and cheated on wife Anna Duggar became public two years ago.

“Why don’t you share that ‘wisdom’ with your brother in law?” a tweet in response to Derick’s tweet reads.

Another reaction to the tweet goes, “Let’s all celebrate Misogyny Friday! It’s all the rage with Fundies, as men don’t have free will when a woman enters.”

Notwithstanding a few Twitter users who came to Derick Dillard’s rescue, his tweet also invited attacks about his ways of parenting.

Details on our new direction in ministry here: https://t.co/FKjqazEYKW pic.twitter.com/wlsrKiNXzg — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) August 9, 2017

Critics took on him and wife Jill Duggar for reportedly blanket training their kids. Reactions to Derick Dillard’s tweets have been increasingly disapproving after he tweeted his views on gender while commenting about Jazz Jennings’s TLC show that revolves around the life of a transgender teen.

What an oxymoron… a "reality" show which follows a non-reality. "Transgender" is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God. https://t.co/YxzH5o5Ujx — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) August 3, 2017

The above tweet led several Duggar family fans and critics to voice their disapproval of Derick’s views on gender. The controversy raged on with another tweet from Derick in which he referred to Jazz Jennings with the pronoun “him.” Without referring to his tweets, Jazz shot back at Derick saying cyber-bullying is an everyday thing. Derick’s tweets also led TLC to distance itself from his views.

Besides the Counting On star’s tweets, Derick Dillard’s actions in the real world have also stirred up storms in the recent past. After their return from El Salvador, Derick and Jill Duggar shared on the Dillard Family Blog their plans to stay put in the U.S.

“Through a number of circumstances, and guided by much prayer and counsel, we are discerning the Lord leading our family’s full-time ministry back to the United States for the time being.”

After the arrival of Samuel Dillard, the Dillards informed Counting On fans last month that Derick would begin a one-year residency ministry program at Cross Church School of Ministry. This announcement was accompanied by a fundraiser to cover the program’s expenses, Starcasm reported. The fundraiser ended after raising just $125 towards a goal of $6,500 but not before earning criticism from fans and critics for seeking donations.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]