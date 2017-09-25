Celine Dion named as the most dangerous celebrity on the internet

Have you ever googled Celine Dion on the internet? According to new research conducted by IFL Science, the “Nothing Broken but My Heart” singer comes at number one on the list of most dangerous celebrities, followed by Avril Lavigne. The “Nobody’s Home” singer takes out the second spot.

Celine’s music has been influenced by genres ranging from R&B and classical to rock and gospel. She recorded her songs in variety of languages, including Italian, Spanish, German, English, and French. While her albums received mixed critical reception, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer has become one of the most searched celebrities on the internet.

Dion has received dozens of awards and is the third best-selling female artist in the United States with record sales of over 250 million copies worldwide.

On September 18, McAfee said in a blog post hackers know what people look for when searching actors and actresses online. Fans usually look for celebrity gossip and their favorite songs. They even hit up stars’ personal blogs, and social media profiles.

Cybercriminals have weaved in sneaky threats within celebrity blogs and social media sites. Sadly, Celine Dion is the most dangerous pop singer on the internet. It means losing yourself in the search engine black hole could put your PC or mobile phone at risk of viruses and malware.

Bruno Mars, Angelina Jolie, Katy Perry, John Cena, and Beyoncé’s names are also included in that list. Fans must remember the never confirmed reports that Avril Lavigne passed away in 2003 and was replaced by someone known as Melissa. Well, it was a fabricated story that led the “Pop Punk Queen” singer’s fans to all sorts of strange websites on the internet.

McAfee claimed that people could dodge hackers by being careful what they click. It’s best to download the singles of Celine Dion and other pop artists from the reliable sources.

Our hearts always go on for the “Because You Loved Me” singer. Celine Dion, 49, has been churning out hits for over two decades. Just last year, the “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” singer lost her husband, Rene Angelil, after a battle with cancer. Since then, she has found comfort in the admiration, devotion, and love of her fans.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Images]