‘RHOA’ Season 10: Kenya Married A Fan? Porsha’s New Frack And Cynthia Has A New Man In Explosive Trailer

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 has released a new trailer ahead of its release date, which is on November 5. Nene Leakes officially makes her return to RHOA as Porsha Williams struggles with her veganism.

With rumors suggesting that Phaedra Park will be returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10, US Weekly reports that the rumors are false. In the revealing reunion show, Phaedra was exposed for being the source that led Porsha to accuse Kandi of an attempted date rape.

Andy Cohen explained that none of the cast members wanted to shoot with Phaedra because the lie was too big to forgive.

In the RHOA Season 10 trailer, it looks like Porsha has found a new best friend in the returning Kim Zolciak. “Are you my new Frack?” Porsha asks Kim as they hold hands. Porsha and Phaedra were known as “Frick and Frack” before their friendship ended.

Cynthia Bailey has met a new man while she maintains a friendship with her ex-husband Peter Thomas. Cynthia is seen smooching her new boyfriend in the trailer while a confident Peter declares that he will get his wife back.

Nene and Kenya seem to be warning Cynthia that her new man is a playboy so maybe Peter has a chance to win back his ex-wife after all.

Sheree Whitfield is over Bob and is dating an inmate in a federal prison that is reported to be Tyrone Gilliams. In the explosive trailer, Nene Leakes claims to know Sheree’s new man and describes him as a con artist. Kandi Burruss is worried that Sheree’s new man may con Sheree out of her Chateau.

It also seems like Kandi and Porsha are not going to be best friends anytime soon while Cynthia and Kenya get closer.

The cast also questions Kenya over her marriage. Kim Zolciak declares that Kenya married a fan while Cynthia wants to meet him. Her husband Marc Daly does not appear in the trailer and it is not confirmed to appear in Season 10. Kenya gets defensive about her marriage and almost gets into a fight with Kim.

Nene says that Porsha deserves discipline for what she did to Kandi in RHOA Season 9 and castmates have to hold them back from each other.

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images]